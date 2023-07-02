Home » Venezuelan Military Pilot Dies in Accident during Independence Day Preparation
Pilot killed and co-pilot injured in military plane crash in Venezuela

On Sunday, a pilot from the Bolivarian Military Aviation of Venezuela tragically lost his life in a plane accident. The incident occurred in the Guacaipuro municipality of Miranda state, and the co-pilot of the Russian-made Sukhoi 30 Mk2 aircraft was injured and is currently under medical observation. Both crew members were able to eject from the plane before it crashed.

The pilots were participating in preparations for Venezuela’s Independence Day celebrations, which will be held on July 5. The accident led to a statement from the National Armed Forces, which expressed their sadness over the incident and confirmed that an investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the crash.

President Nicolas Maduro took to Twitter to express his condolences for the pilot’s death and to inform the public that the co-pilot of the plane is alive and receiving medical care from specialists in the Armed Forces.

The loss of the pilot serves as a reminder of the risks that military personnel face during training exercises and highlights the importance of ensuring their safety at all times.

