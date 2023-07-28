Venezuelan President Approves Scholarships for Medical Students to Pursue Advanced Studies Abroad

Polyhedron of Caracas, Capital District.- With the objective of strengthening the National Public Health System (SPNS), the President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro Moros, has approved the allocation of university scholarships for medical students to pursue advanced studies abroad and consolidate different medical specialties.

During a speech at the Poliedro de Caracas, President Maduro announced a special plan for medical specialties in countries like China, India, and Russia. He emphasized the importance of providing scholarships to students so that they can specialize in these countries. The President also appointed Gabriela Jiménez, the sectoral vice presidency of Science, Technology, Education and Health, to handle matters related to the allocation of scholarships through the University of Health Sciences “Hugo Chávez Frías” (UCS).

President Maduro stressed the need to establish a powerful universal, public, and free health system of the highest quality in Venezuela. He believes that the people of Venezuela deserve the right to quality healthcare and that this can be achieved by graduating professionals who have specialized in different medical fields.

Highlighting the current disparity in healthcare access, the President noted that in many South American countries, studying medicine is a privilege reserved for the wealthy. He mentioned countries like Chile, Peru, Colombia, and the United States as examples where only the children of the rich have access to medical education.

In addition to the scholarship program, President Maduro also announced the creation of new National Training Programs (PNF) at the UCS for 2024. These programs will focus on Bioanalysis and Electromedicine. Health professionals will also have the opportunity to pursue advanced studies through postgraduate courses in fields such as medical oncology, adult intensive care, and otorhinolaryngology.

The allocation of scholarships and quotas will be determined through the National University Entrance System (SNIU) and the Ministry of Popular Power for University Education. President Maduro urged the new professionals to strengthen the SPNS and actively contribute to the social missions of the health sector in order to address the challenges faced by the country.

With these initiatives, the Venezuelan government aims to improve the healthcare system by ensuring the availability of qualified and specialized medical professionals who can provide high-quality care to the people of Venezuela.

Presidential Press/Joelin Jimenez.

