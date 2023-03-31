As a cause, in addition to the occupational overload of the veins with predominantly standing work, the congenital vein weakness also plays a decisive role.

Precautions can be taken here through targeted measures as part of a sports and fitness program. Even regular walks, treading water or cold affusions on the knees and lower legs can significantly improve the vascular wall tension. From the existing sports offer, those sports that serve to support the muscle pump, such as hiking, cycling, swimming or targeted leg exercises, are particularly advantageous for vein patients. The alternating contraction and relaxation of the leg muscles enable the muscles to pump into the veins.

At the same time, the heart and circulation are strengthened. However, it is important, especially for patients with heart and lung disease, to determine their resilience through stress tests before practicing a sport. If there is an arterial circulatory disorder, movement is already painfully restricted. Joint diseases, especially in the elderly, often cause painful and difficult mobility, making physical activity more difficult. The same applies to patients with spinal disorders, extreme obesity and diseases of the nervous system.