VERBANIA, very strong Hailstorm on the shores of Lake Maggiore, the Video » ILMETEO.it

Health

by admin
Live Report Weather: VERBANIA, very strong Hailstorm on the shores of Lake Maggiore, the Video

The violent storm that hit Lake Como in the late afternoon of Tuesday 30 May, rapidly evolved towards the Lugano area and then intensified further close to Lake Maggiore. The storm cell discharged huge quantities of rain, with even medium-sized hail and strong gusts of wind.

A crazy storm that also caused sudden flooding especially in the hilly areas, with roads that turned into real rivers. The VIDEO up.

