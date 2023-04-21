Verdi-bis and salvage run reopened. Chaos in the first half

VERONA – Al Bentegodi the Verona goes against the Bologna in the match valid for the 31st round of Serie A. The men of zaffaroni they find three precious points for the salvation race against the rossoblù di Thiago Motta still in the running to try to assault a place in Europe. Match full of twists and turns that Hellas takes home thanks to two goals Verdi, first from a penalty (much discussed in the first half’s added time) and then with an unforgiving gore from the rossoblù defense. The Emilian team wakes up late and in the 94th minute shortens with Dominguez and in the last seconds he squandered a great opportunity with a two-step error by Orsolini. Verona third from last which rises to 26 by hooking up with the Spice, stands still at 44 il Bologna at -5 from 7th place of Atalanta.

Verona-Bologna: 12′ added time in the first half

Challenge with no holds barred with Hellas who lose two players in the first 40′ Abildgaard and then Lasagna by injury, and also risks with Dawidowicz who however remains in the field with a visible bandage on his head. Close to half-time, with 5′ assigned by the match director, however, the episode arrives which changes the result, causing the Emilian team to go into a rage. At the first recovery, on the development of a corner dell’Hellas, unfortunate exit of Skorupski which is anticipated by Soumaoro failing to avoid contact with Guys. The forward of the Verona stay on the ground, Mariani interrupts the game and is called back to the Var. From the images, the referee notices the blow on the face of the Polish goalkeeper on the face of the number 19 from Verona and awards the penalty. The vehement protests of Thiago Motta before and Skorupski then, from the floppy disk it shows up Verdi which unlocks the match. The full-bodied recovery becomes even more consistent with the clock stopping at minute 57 in the first half (12′ of recovery). Anger among the Bolognese, above all for the coach and for the goalkeeper who repeatedly asked the match director if what the offense had been.