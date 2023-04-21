Verdi does not forgive, Orsolini does: Verona hooks up with Spezia, Dominguez is not enough for Motta | First page

Il Verona bat 2-1 he Bologna with a brace from former rossoblù Simone Verdi and keeps alive more than ever the fight not to recede. Now the Gialloblù are level on points with Spezia, engaged against Sampdoria on Saturday in Serie A, while Bologna, eighth in the standings, probably says goodbye to European ambitions. The beautiful goal by is not enough Dominguez in the final minutes.

THE MATCH – The first idea comes from Verona with Lasagna arriving at speed face to face with Skorupski, but weak and central kick. Then Dominguez tries from outside, Montipo’ replies present. Zaffaroni had to make two substitutions due to physical problems with Lasagna and Abildgaard, first Duda and then Lazovic, but Bologna didn’t take advantage of the adjustments and were assigned against a penalty for an empty exit by Skorupski on Gaich. From the penalty spot, the former Verdi does not forgive and displaces the Polish goalkeeper for the 1-0. You go to rest after a monstrous recovery, even 12 minutes. In the second half, Gaich became the third player replaced due to force majeure, Djuric came in, while Thiago Motta brought in Orsolini and Sansone. He’s the first to try with no luck from a distance. Verdi was furious and in the 63rd minute he made it 2-0 with a header into the area following a cross from Faraoni. Only Dominguez tries for Bologna with a couple of shots from outside and with a beautiful and late goal overcoming Montipo’ in injury time, while Orsolini throws away the chance to equalize from a few steps away. Empty pass for Thiago Motta’s men. Party for Verona, which puts pressure on Spezia and believes in salvation.