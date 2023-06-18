Verona, Arena Opera Festival 2023 – Aida – Connected to the Opera

Set no matter where, no matter when, unsettling and steeped in mystery, the stagings of Stefano Poda they are windows open onto the enigma and, in order to make sense, they ask for the availability and patience of those who look at them and try to decipher them. So it is also for the new production of Aida which opened the 100th Arena di Verona Festival. Poda is not interested in the conventions of tradition, but neither are the provocations of the actualized shows, and even less the re-readings, in vogue today, which propose Verdi’s masterpiece in an anti-Western key. The work in which Verdi – disillusioned by history – looks to grand-opéra and at the same time creates, through rarefied sonorities, moments of intimacy and deep feelings, seems to become, for Poda, the paradigm for reflecting on our civilization without ideological filters. But is it really so?

The scene, as in all the shows by the Trentino director, set designer, costume designer, choreographer and light designer, is conceived as an art installation. Dominating it, on an inclined reflecting platform, is a large mechanical metal hand, capable of articulating the phalanxes, surrounded by many smaller hands threaded on spears. The symbolism and meaning of the hands can be multiple: associated with royal power and strength, they allude now to construction and now to destruction, they are used to perform sacred gestures, but also to kill. On the steps on the right is a broken Greek column, on the left the wreckage of futuristic machines: these are the tragic consequences of wars of all times, of the nefarious use of technology. Archaic and futuristic, ancient and postmodern intertwine in a frame where the almost marginal Egyptian symbology is entrusted to virtual pyramids barely hinted at with laser beams, to the shapes of some headdresses or to the decorations of the costumes, some very sumptuous and glittering, which tastefully of stylistic syncretism also wink at some fashion brands made in Italy. In the third and fourth act, there are also small transparent pyramids, similar to the one in the Louvre.

Even in this one Aida moreover, the markedly liturgical component typical of Poda’s productions returns. Which are, to all intents and purposes, secular liturgies inspired by the Latin mass, organized with ritual gestures, officiated by characters with a slow and hieratic gait, full of symbolic stratifications and mysterious evocations, wrapped as it should be by clouds of smoke/incense . The setting is recurring and the impression is that the libretto and the plot, for Poda, are secondary, little more than a pretext on which to work. Above all, the musical suggestions of each single painting and the consequent visions count which, through symbolisms that are sometimes decipherable, much more often cryptic, are transformed into scenic images. Some of those that dot theAida arena – from the mummy morgue that opens the second act to the choreography that accompanies the dazzling and somewhat confused triumph scene, to the obsessive presence of the mime-dancers who surround the protagonists even when they should be alone on stage – are clear and understandable (perhaps) only for the director. If some effect is suggestive in itself, the show ends up falling into the self-referentiality and interchangeability of scenic situations, so much so that the system could also be used for other titles in the operatic repertoire. It goes without saying that the visionary setting and the obsessive symbolism of this cold and cerebral reading rarely coincide with Verdi’s dramaturgy and realism. The visions are strategically arranged on the scene so as to trigger unusual relationships between them, open to multiple allusions and interpretations. Certainly, this is not a setting in line with the tradition of the Arena and perhaps not even with the tastes of the great television audience. But so be it. This is Poda’s figure, and this has always been his theater: take it or leave it.

Moving on to execution, Marco Armiliato it gives the feeling of having to fight against a cumbersome show that is not easy to manage from the podium. Being a conductor who knows how to immerse himself appropriately in the cultural reality of our nineteenth-century melodrama, he still manages to guarantee the overall stability with correctness and efficiency, even if with a certain generality and parsimony in terms of colors and dynamic gradations. We are not faced with an in-depth and personal reading, capable of making the multifaceted and contrasted fresco of the work captivating, but with a management that tries to bring the evening home with professionalism and adequate support from the voices.

Aida is Anna Netrebko, who returns to the Arena after playing the role last year in Zeffirelli’s staging. The feeling is that the character was more in focus on that occasion and that – perhaps even with the help of the director’s approach – the interpreter here does not fully render the duplicity of Aida’s character: this time, more than the temper the lyricism of the submissive slave emerges from the haughty princess, outlined with a voice that is still solid but not always homogeneous and at times artificial. The Russian soprano conquers in the moments of intimate withdrawal, in the amorous abandonments, in the touching accents of the final duet and, above all, in the soft emissions and long vocal arcs of “O cielo azzurri”, culminating with a C in pianissimo like a true champion.

Discontinue the test of Yusif Eyvazov, perhaps not in perfect shape. The unattractive timbre in itself is not a problem: on other occasions, the Azeri tenor immediately made it forgotten thanks to his good vocal endurance and the variety of phrasing. Here there are always beautiful expressive intentions, the B flat that concludes “Celeste Aida” is partly nuanced, the final duet of the work sees him exhibit appreciable half voices, however the high notes sometimes lack ringing and the interpreter lacks heroic moments of incisiveness.

In the role of Amneris is not convincing Olesya Petrova: the vocality is stamped and sonorous in the high notes, but in the medium-low register it is uneven and not very consistent; moreover, the interpretation is external, at times resembling realism, and the diction is inaccurate. Disappoints the Amonarso of Roman Burdenkoof which marvels had been read, especially after theOtello Trieste last November. Right from the start he exhibits a dull bass voice, uncertain in its emission, a generic phrasing and accent. To his credit he has a few more stamped moments in the duet with Aida in the third act (“You are not my daughter, you are the slave of the pharaohs”).

Between the two basses, the sonorous D stands out, full-bodied and well phrased by Simon Lim. Authoritative for style and expression, but less incisive vocally, Ramfis di Michele Pertusi. Fixed priestess of Francesca Maionchiexcellent the messenger of Riccardo Rados.

The audience applauded everyone warmly, at the end giving ovations to Netrebko, Eyvazov, Petrova.

Arena Opera Festival 2023

AIDA

Opera in four acts

Booklet of Antonio Ghislanzoni

Music by Giuseppe Verdi

The king Simon Lim

Amneris Olesya Petrova

Aida Anna Netrebko

Radames Yusif Eyvazov

Ramfis Michele Pertusi

Amonasro Roman Burdenko

A messenger Riccardo Rados

A priestess Francesca Maionchi



Orchestra, Choir, Corps de ballet and Technicians of the Arena di Verona

Director Marco Armiliato

choir master Roberto Gabbiani

Direction, sets, costumes, lights, choreography Stefano Poda

Assistant director, sets, costumes, lights, choreography Paul Giani Cei

Coordinator of directorial actions for minor extras Maria Elisabetta Candido

New production from the Arena di Verona Foundation

Verona, 16 June 2023