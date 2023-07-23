Home » Verona, brothers found dead at home: probable murder-suicide
Health

Verona, brothers found dead at home: probable murder-suicide

by admin

ansa

In Verona, two brothers aged 28 and 24, Patrizio and Edoardo Baltieri, were found dead in the family home, with gunshot wounds. The discovery was made by the father, who returned home on Saturday evening. The hypothesis would be that of a murder-suicide. The 24-year-old’s body was in the living room of the house, that of his brother in his room, next to a gun, legally held by the family. The Mobile Squad of the Police Headquarters is investigating the matter.

According to the most accredited hypotheses, the local newspapers report, Patrizio shot his younger brother after an argument and then killed himself. In addition to the police, the operators of the Suem 118, the Digos and the deputy prosecutor Carlo Boranga intervened on the spot. If the reconstruction of the facts seems confirmed, the investigators have heard witnesses, acquaintances of the two young men, and neighbors on the reasons for the tragedy.

A woman who lives in the apartment building reported hearing three shots fired a short time later around 7.00 pm. It is probably at that time that the death of the two brothers dates back, for whom it is possible that the magistrate will order an autopsy.

See also  Israel protests record justice reform Defense minister fired

You may also like

The Importance of Having a General Practitioner: Access...

Family doctor, what to do and who to...

Mediterranean diet, a new study reveals the many...

Height-adjustable table: The perfect furniture update for the...

The Art of Reducing Mental Load on Vacation:...

Constipation, which foods are better to avoid: what...

Understanding West Nile Fever: Separating Fact from Fear...

Make the kilos tumble with trampoling training!

What are Pfas and where are they found?...

Ice cream, is it good or bad? How...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy