Verona, brothers found dead at home: probable murder-suicide

In Verona, two brothers aged 28 and 24, Patrizio and Edoardo Baltieri, were found dead in the family home, with gunshot wounds. The discovery was made by the father, who returned home on Saturday evening. The hypothesis would be that of a murder-suicide. The 24-year-old’s body was in the living room of the house, that of his brother in his room, next to a gun, legally held by the family. The Mobile Squad of the Police Headquarters is investigating the matter.

According to the most accredited hypotheses, the local newspapers report, Patrizio shot his younger brother after an argument and then killed himself. In addition to the police, the operators of the Suem 118, the Digos and the deputy prosecutor Carlo Boranga intervened on the spot. If the reconstruction of the facts seems confirmed, the investigators have heard witnesses, acquaintances of the two young men, and neighbors on the reasons for the tragedy.

A woman who lives in the apartment building reported hearing three shots fired a short time later around 7.00 pm. It is probably at that time that the death of the two brothers dates back, for whom it is possible that the magistrate will order an autopsy.

