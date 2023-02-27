VERONA – After collecting just one point in the last three championship games, Fiorentina win again of Italian, finally convincing in Serie A as in the Conference League: in the first postponement on Monday of an infinite 24th day, the Viola clear the Bentegodi, overwhelming Verona 3-0.

A Fiorentina never seen before: match finished in 45′

A time at Fiorentina is enough to direct the Bentegodi match and return to savor the taste of victory in the championship, after weeks of lean cows and six games without grabbing the three points. The match was unlocked after 12′ by the former Barak, one of the best on the pitch, who enters the game with the right timing after Ikoné’s sprint and who, after perfect control, from the center of the area, leaves Montipò no way out. In the 38th minute the Viola doubled, with the revived Cabral, who got rid of Hien’s marking with a left-handed plate and signed the 2-0. Queue to the poison unleashed, involuntarily, by the same viola center forward, who with his compatriot Dodo lets himself go in a typical Brazilian balletexultation that irritates the Veronese public and ruins an atmosphere that had hitherto spread out in the stands by virtue of the historic twinning between the two fans.

Biraghi closes it, who surprises even the director between malice and magic

In the second half comes the proud reaction of the landlords, who however produce little in the offensive phase and who only touch the net in the final with Gaich, who hits the post in beaten Terracciano. One minute from the 90th minute, Fiorentina’s trio arrives, thanks to Biraghi, who came on for Terzic, who signs the 3-0 with a football gesture from other times, a mix between malice and magic: after a foul halfway up the pitch, the Viola player with his partner still on the ground and all the players still and distracted, puts down the ball and kicks from 50 metres, catching Montipò off the goalposts and surprising even the television director, who was then forced to recover the various replay to show lily’s Eurogol.