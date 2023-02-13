The Gialloblù coach: “It’s a long road but tonight we took another step forward”

Marco Zaffaroni comments satisfied Verona’s victory over Salernitana in Dazn,

“It’s nice to see everyone smile, they deserved it. They are very difficult matches for us, especially from a mental point of view, because they take away a lot of energy. We are in a position that remains complicated, but slowly with strength and will we’re trying to get out of it. We took another little step forward tonight, now we have to continue like this.

You have to go through one step at a time. The first goal was to stay in the championship and we achieved it. We are aware that there is still a long way to go, there are many games to go, we will have to keep up this emotional tension and continue like this.

We did well tonight because there were some important duels against quality players, especially in the offensive men, and a good organization of the game. The key was winning certain duels and leave again. We created the conditions to finish the match, with 2-3 clear scoring actions. We suffered a bit in the final, as is normal, but overall the lads played a great game.

Lazovic and Montipò? They are two fundamental pawns for us. Lazovic is playing at very high levels, he is a high quality player and has experience, for us right now he is a great driver. As well as Montipò, which he is establishing himself more and more in this category “. See also American cartoon chaos! SpongeBob and Pai Daxing on the battlefield | XFastest News

February 13 – 21:18

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

