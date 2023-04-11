Unser living textbook “Understanding Corona – evidence-based” has now gone online in version 75 with approx. 370 pages.

About a year ago, at version 50, we had derived the causal thesis from the high correlation of 0.92 between version numbers and SARS-CoV-2 cases that slowing down the version update could bring the pandemic to a standstill in the summer of 2022. That has not been confirmed. The pandemic is still ongoing, even if the course of the infections no longer gives reason to fear that the healthcare system will be overburdened. The graphic representation has even shown that the number of cases has exceeded the version numbers since the end of 2021. However, the two data series still correlate very highly at 0.89 and the RKI has practically no longer recorded any increase in cases. So were we successful after all?

Of course, this is nonsense today as it was then, just as the whole pandemic has produced all sorts of nonsense correlations again and again.

It is no nonsense that we learned a lot in the course of working on these 75 versions, had to revise some things, including our own assessments, and that the corona pandemic is probably the best-studied epidemic of all time, despite all the complaints about the lack of studies. It will still take some time before you can see the forest for the trees.