Verstappen also dominates in the Canadian GP, ​​under the sign of Senna

Yet another triumph for Max Verstappen in the name of Ayrton Senna. The Red Bull world champion also wins the Canadian GP, ​​stretching even further in the World Championship and above all hitting the 41st success in his career which allows him to equal the Brazilian legend.

On the podium the Aston Martin of Fernando Alonso, second, ahead of the Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton. Encouraging Ferrari’s race which, despite starting from behind due to Saturday’s horror qualifying, gets the strategy right at one stop and finds a pace that allows it to approach the best for the second part of the race. In the end Charles Leclerc, who raced with a helmet dedicated to Gilles Villeneuve, is fourth ahead of teammate Carlos Sainz, but the difference with the Mercedes and Aston Martins in Montreal seems to have been canceled and even the Flying Dutchman doesn’t seem that far away as in the last races.

The start on the Montreal track is regular. Max Verstappen’s Red Bull immediately took the lead, starting from pole ahead of Hamilton’s Mercedes, which Alonso’s Aston Martin passed at the start. George Russell’s other silver star is fourth. The Ferrari of Leclerc who started from tenth position is ninth, while the Red of Sainz is eleventh at the green light. After the first laps, as usual, Verstappen takes off to a safe distance (over three seconds) from Hamilton’s Mercedes.

On lap 12, the first small twist: Russell’s silver star hits a wall and damages a tyre. The race direction decides to immediately bring in the safety car and the leading single-seaters, from Vesratteppen’s Red Bull to Alonso’s Aston Martin, stop to change tyres. At the exit of the safety car, the tesa trio does not change (Verstappen, Hamilton and Alonso all with hard tires), while the Ferraris that do not stop in the pits find themselves in fourth and fifth place respectively with Leclerc and Sainz.

The Maranello team obviously wants to take advantage of the better race pace compared to the Mclaren. On lap 22 Alonso’s Aston Martin overtook Hamilton’s Mercedes taking advantage of his car’s better feeling with the white tyre. Hamilton tries to counter-overtake and an ‘old time’ challenge arises. But then the seven-time world champion had to give up second position due to a drop in performance on the hard tyres. On the Ferrari front, the predictions of a rediscovered race pace for both Leclerc and Sainz on the medium tires seem to be confirmed: both Reds are lapping similar times to the leading trio. On lap 37 there was a new safety car risk: Alpha Tauri De Vries attacked Magnussen at the first corner, contact between the two which allowed Russell to pass. A few corners later the two collide again and end up wide in the escape route causing a yellow flag and wasting a lot of time restarting.

More than halfway through the race, it’s time to stop for the Ferraris too, who put on the hard rubber and find themselves in the same position with Leclerc at the foot of the virtual podium ahead of teammate Sainz, fifth. The one-stop strategy of the Prancing Horse appears to be the right one with the two Reds not too far from Hamilton’s Mercedes, in third place. A few laps and it becomes clear that the Ferraris also go with the white tire and lap on the same times as Verstappen, suddenly finding himself able to fight for the podium. A third place that does not arrive in the end, but Leclerc and Sainz can leave Montreal with a little more confidence due to the improvements seen on the track named after Gilles Villeneuve. For Verstappen an endless party in the name of Senna and a title, the third in a row, which already seems to be his well in advance, right in the wake of the green-gold legend of Formula 1.

