If you like Show Off, you must not miss the Thermaltake The Tower 500 Show panoramic vertical case. There are many cases where The Tower 900 is too large, and The Tower 100 Mini is too small to be cooled by water. Between the two, the appearance is like a Mini doll machine, the three-sided tempered glass continues the classic design style in all directions, with excellent internal expansion, chimney effect heat dissipation design, and the layout is super eye-catching. The price is HK$1,039 , Available in black and white versions.

▲ Adopt vertical chimney layout

Compared with the traditional chassis layout, which is inhaled from the front, the Thermaltake The Tower 500 Snow uses a “chimney” layout with vertical air ducts. The airflow channel inside the chassis is changed from bottom to top, and cold air is introduced from the ventilation grilles at the bottom and both sides. The natural principle of hot air rising, the waste heat is discharged directly from the top and the disturbance of turbulent flow is reduced to achieve high efficiency and low noise heat dissipation performance.

▲ There are power supply, exhaust and wire slot holes on the back

The Tower 500 Show is equipped with two 12cm exhaust fans on the back, which can dissipate heat from the inside of the chassis. Due to the 90° turn of the motherboard, the motherboard and graphics card I/O will be turned upward and hidden under the top cover, leaving two The wire slot is used for wiring.

▲ 4mm thick tempered glass on three sides

In order to allow gamers to fully display the internal accessories, The Tower 500 Snow uses 4mm-thick tempered glass on three sides. The panoramic vision allows the internal configuration to be seen at a glance. Compared with acrylic, tempered glass can protect the internal hardware of the PC. Assembling the hardware is easier after removing the upper panel and tempered glass on three sides.

▲ The I/O Panel is located at the top of the front panel

The Tower 500 Show’s I/O Panel is located at the top of the front panel, providing Power / Reset button, Power LED, HDD LED, 4 USB 3.0 Type A ports, 1 USB 3.1 Type C port, 3.5mm headphone and microphone Audio interface, quite complete.

Support E-ATX motherboard, up to 355 mm graphics card

▲ Vertical body design

The Tower 500 Show chassis is made of SPCC cold-rolled steel and ABS plastic. The dimensions are 608mm x 388mm x 398mm. It can support ATX / E-ATX motherboards. The CPU position can support radiators with a height of up to 27.5cm, and can be installed with a maximum length of 35.5 cm. cm graphics card, enough to meet the installation requirements of high-end gaming hardware.

▲ Support ATX / EATX motherboard

The motherboard installation method is rotated 90°. This layout can make the graphics card vertical, which is beneficial to the chimney effect. The heat naturally rises, reducing unnecessary obstructions. The left, right and bottom of the motherboard installation position have The hidden wire slot is convenient for players to manage the wire.

▲ Up to 35.5cm display card

The Tower 500 Show’s graphics card support is very special. The vertical installation design reduces the burden on the weight of the PCB. The components on the PCB will not be unsoldered due to bending. The chassis can support graphics cards with a card length of 325mm. If the Chamber is removed, it can support the longest graphics card. 355mm graphics card, a fan can be installed in the lower Chamber to blow directly to the graphics card, greatly enhancing the cooling capacity of the graphics card.

▲ There is a Chamber separation area below

There is a Chamber at the bottom of the chassis to separate the motherboard and the power supply area, which provides a good space for cable management and noise isolation. Magnetic filters are attached to the rear of the chassis, inside the two sides of the fuselage, and inside the lower three sides, and there are buckles at the bottom. The filter design is convenient for players to install the system and reduces the accumulation of dust inside the case.

▲ Support ATX power supply

The Tower 500 Show supports ATX power supply, supports up to 20cm power supply, so that the chassis can be expanded to 1500W or more high wattage power supply.

Up to 8 3.5″, or 4 3.5″ + 8 2.5″

▲ Four 2.5″ + four 3.5″ can be installed on the back

There is an 80mm cable management space on the back cable management layer, which is convenient for players to store cables and keep the inside of the case neat. For players who need more storage space, The Tower 500 Show will be a good choice. The waste heat from the wire layer is exhausted from the body, and a 3.5” HDD can be installed behind the fan tray. There are also 2 HDD / SSD mounting brackets, each bracket can support 1 3.5” HDD + 2 2.5” SSDs, a total of 4 can be installed 2.5 inches + 4 3.5 inches.

▲ Chamber can be installed with 4 pieces of 2.5 inches or 2 pieces of 3.5 inches

If there are not enough HDDs / SSDs in the cable management layer, users can also install HDD / SSD on the top of the Chamber, which can support up to four 2.5” or two 3.5”, but the cable management layer should be used first for the sake of appearance. installation location.

Support 360 + 280 + 240 water cooling row

▲ The top supports 240mm / 280mm water cooling row

In terms of heat dissipation, The Tower 500 Show has a very sufficient capacity. The top of the top cover can be opened to support two 12 cm / 14 cm fans, and 240mm / 280mm water cooling radiators can be installed.

▲ The top supports 240mm water cooling plate

Open the Chamber cover, you can see that two 12cm fans can be supported at the front of the bottom, and a 240mm radiator can be installed. The author recommends that it is mainly used for air intake purposes to improve the “chimney” effect of the vertical air duct of the chassis.

▲ Chamber cover can be installed with 12cm / 14cm fan

Each of the 2 Chamber covers can be installed with a 12cm / 14cm fan. In addition to being used to enhance the “chimney” effect of the vertical air duct, it can also be blown directly to the graphics card to provide cooling for the GPU.

▲ 360mm water cooling can be installed on the right side

If the user wants to install the 360mm water-cooling radiator, they can install the right glass side panel in reverse. The manufacturer has attached a water-cooling mounting bracket, which can install a set of 360mm water-cooling radiators, but the perspective effect will be worse, so if not necessary, I will first Consider 280mm mounted on top.

Thermaltake The Tower 500 Show

The author actually likes The Tower 100 Show Mini, but unfortunately the load is too small and only Mini-ITX can be installed, but The Tower 900 is too large. Finally, when The Tower 500 is launched, the three-sided tempered glass continues the classic design in all directions. Style, with excellent internal expansion, chimney effect heat dissipation design, the pendant system is super eye-catching.