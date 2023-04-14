Data show a high prevalence of anemia in mummies of ancient Egyptian children.

Overcoming childhood in ancient Egypt was not an easy task. While some children enjoyed the luxury of become pharaoh before the age of ten, others struggled with iron deficiency and poorly oxygenated blood. To reveal it is one new analysis of mummies which revealed that anemia was a common problem for young Egyptians, leading to high rates of skeletal defects, in some cases fatal. Anemia is a condition defined by a lack of healthy red blood cells and therefore a deficiency of hemoglobin. This means that the blood is unable to carry enough oxygen to meet the body’s demand. To determine the prevalence of the disorder among children, the researchers examined 21 ancient Egyptian child mummies using a technique called computed tomography of the whole body. This allowed them to identify skeletal abnormalities commonly associated with anemia, such as an enlargement of the cranial vault, which is the part of the skull that contains the brain. The mummies’ ages at death ranged from one year to about 14 years. Overall, seven of the sample showed pathological enlargement of the cranial vault, indicating they likely suffered from anemia.

One, in particular, suffered from a excess bone marrow and according to the study authors he probably suffered from a congenital condition called thalassemia. Caused by the inability to produce haemoglobin, the disorder can now be successfully treated with blood transfusions and blood therapies. However, such remedies were obviously not available in the ancient world, leading researchers to believe that the young man probably experimented.”severe anemia and skeletal changes resulting from bone marrow expansion“. Patients with thalassemia untreated may be subject to “failure to thrive, paleness, jaundice, poor muscle mass, hepatosplenomegaly, masses developed from extramedullary hematopoiesis, and premature death, often in infancy“. And as if that weren’t enough, scholars have discovered that the same individual also had a unusually large tongue. According to the researchers, this could be evidence of another genetic condition called sindrome di Beckwith-Wiedemann. As for the children who suffered only from anemia, the study authors explained that the condition may have been linked to risk factors “such as decreased iron intake due to malnutrition; chronic gastrointestinal blood loss and decreased absorption, both caused by parasites; and inflammation caused by chronic infections.