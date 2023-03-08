She found out she had colorectal cancer because she had constant abdominal pain. Persistent symptoms, which disappeared and then returned. The patient, a 21-year-old boy, nicknamed the “pupo” in a friendly way by the medical staff, was saved thanks to the expert hands of a well-known surgeon, Giovanni Baiano, who intervened in a timely manner, after a series of diagnostic tests .

An operation that took place at the Casa del Sole Clinic in Formia, in the province of Latina, where the young man was hospitalized and treated as “an adopted child”, underlined the surgeon, “we exchanged messages on Whatsapp, even at one in the morning », writes Il Gazzettino.

Extremely rare in young people

This type of tumor affects 50,000 people in Italy every year, but it is rare for the pathology to involve young people, as in the case of the 21-year-old, yet “colon men, it occupies the third position by incidence, after prostate and lung. But it is rare in male patients with an age range of 0-49, occupying in fact the 5th place, very rare given the 21 years of our patient» explains Dr. Baiano, who unfortunately has to underline a worrying global trend.

Growing trend

We see more and more young people with neoplasms, in recent years the age has decreased. Unfortunately, this is a worldwide trend. The surgery was rather invasive, also considering the size of the tumor, about 7 centimeters, which had spread to the young patient’s colon and rectum.

How to recognize it

Colorectal cancer can also be asymptomatic, as long as its presence is not widespread, while in the case of the 21-year-old there were symptoms for about a month, which fortunately the young man did not underestimate, going to see a specialist able to make an accurate diagnosis. Furthermore, in the specific case, the young man was suffering from Lynch syndrome.

Lynch syndrome

Lynch syndrome is an autosomal dominant disorder in which patients with one of several known genetic mutations that impair DNA mismatch repair have a 70-80% lifetime risk of developing colorectal cancer. Compared to the sporadic form of colon cancer, Lynch syndrome manifests itself at a younger age (40 years). Patients also have an elevated risk of other types of cancer, including those of the stomach, urinary tract, pancreas, biliary tree, gallbladder, small intestine and brain. The pathology, which among the characteristics also has heredity, in cases in which it is diagnosed, requires further screening against the other members of the family of origin.

