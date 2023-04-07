(beraking latest news) – Chronic myelomonocytic leukemia from which Silvio Berlusconi suffers “is a very rare disease, about 1 case per 100,000 inhabitants, with very heterogeneous expressions, but always characterized by an increase in monocytes, a type of white blood cell with important immune functions. It is not a disease that can be cured only with a bone marrow transplant, a therapy that is not feasible in elderly subjects. It is therefore a chronic disease and the patient, if elderly, must be managed with the awareness of having the objective of containing the progression and managing possible complications”. Thus at beraking latest news Salute Fabrizio Pane, member of the scientific committee of the AIL (Italian association against leukemia, lymphoma and myeloma), professor of Hematology and director of the Uo of Hematology and Transplants Aou Federico II of Naples.

“It should also be emphasized that careful and wise management of the disease and its complications can preserve the quality of life and any work activities, which is an important objective of the therapy of the disease, especially in elderly patients”, he points out. “Some cases – explains Pane – tend to have a greater tendency towards an increase in leukocytes (so-called hyperproliferative forms), others cytopenia (anaemia, leukopenia or thrombocytopenia, so-called ‘dysplastic’ cases). The onset is generally subtle, often paucisymptomatic and not easily identifiable. Some cases may show a decline in immunity with recurrent infections. The response to cytoreductive therapies (modernly based on hypomethylating drugs) is also very heterogeneous. The fact that an elderly patient is affected, as with all neoplastic diseases, is an aggravating factor”.

For this blood disease “complications are not unexpected and shouldn’t surprise: continuous monitoring is needed”, remarked the haematologist. Furthermore, there is the risk of “having compromised the ability to metabolise foreign substances or having side effects of the most commonly used drugs”. But are there new therapies on the horizon? “Not many new ones. There are hypomethylating agents that act on the DNA: they are new, but not so recent and the results obtained are not as relevant as with other diseases”, concludes Pane.