Very serious food alert, bacteriological risk: one of the best-selling products withdrawn from supermarkets

Il Ministry of Health launches a very serious food alert concerning a commonly used, particularly appreciated product.

Once again, we are talking about food alarm. Consumers are worried because we are talking about a fundamental good that risks a serious danger: we are obviously talking about human health. The Ministry of Health it does not stop in its monitoring activity, issuing continuous measures, in order to withdraw from the market products that threaten physical well-being.

Another food alert in supermarkets: which product is it? – Grantennistoscana.it

So far, various ‘foods’ have been incriminated, from jars of lard to chocolate to ready-to-eat meals, recalled by large-scale retailers, precisely to allow families intent on shopping to continue their purchases without worries, having that certainty that the purchased product takes place in total safety. Reasons for risk requiring immediate government intervention they can be multiple even if the chemical reason remains the most popular.

Currently, there is frequent talk of a recent food alert which caused a stir precisely because it is a very common food product, often found on the tables. So what happened on the supermarket shelves? Below, here are all the details of this unfortunate story.

Food alert in supermarkets, this product is now in the crosshairs

Panic among consumers, as mentioned earlier. Naturally, attempts are being made to appease the emergency by recalling products that are intrinsically dangerous and considered as such, but the fears remain well founded. In this regard, these last few days, here the issuing of another recall concerning a known and very famous foodespecially among its most passionate.

Supermarket food alert
A batch of Tomino Canavese del Nonno Casaro is subject to food alert – Grantennistoscana.it

This is the Tomino del Canavese Nonno Casarodefined as a ‘soft cheese with slightly moldy edible rind‘ of the Longo Dairy Srl., located in Rivarolo, in the province of Turin. The 180 g product, whose production batch is 1074, was withdrawn from the refrigerated counters in supermarkets due to a high bacteriological risk. In fact, the provision reads as follows: “possible presence of Salmonella spp“.

See also  Hospice and palliative care in Germany

A bacterium, precisely, which can create very serious problems for our health, also dependent on personal predisposition. About it, too il Ministry of Health it is recommended not to consume the food in questionif it were in possession e bring it back to the store where it was purchased, reporting the fact that occurred, for the duty of information and transparency.

A situation that is not isolated since many cheeses and cured meats have become the object of attention from the Government but recently other types of food have aroused strong alarm, with particular regard to some confectionery preparations. Fortunately, the danger is lifted thanks also to the identification of the operators and the development of a timely intervention to prevent consumers from letting themselves be tempted, thus risking their health.

