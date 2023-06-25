Vesicular eruption what it is and how to cure it: pharmacological treatments

The vesicular rash is manifested by a series of blisters on the skin that can extend anywhere.

They are quite evident they can be annoying and cause itching and compromise the dermis as they arise just below the outermost layer of skin.

They look like little pockets of liquid content, keeping both serum and blood inside. A pathology, therefore, quite annoying, which causes pain and irritability.

Vesicular eruption: what it is and how it manifests itself

The causes of a vesicular rash are various: from exanthematous diseases to contact dermatitis to autoimmune diseases. However, they can also arise due to insect bites, allergies, acne or intolerances. So the treatment is varied because it depends on what generated them. Blisters are not serious injuries, but they do require special attention. The fundamental thing, of course, is not to touch them and not to puncture them.

Vesicular rash, the most common causes (tantasalute.it)

The first thing to do when they appear is understand what caused them. So if there is an ongoing illness, if there are allergy problems or if you have been stung by an insect. If they result from an allergic reaction whether generated by something that has been ingested or by external contact, then there will be severe itching and the area will become very red. Instead, if the cause is a disease then they will spread all over the body. If, on the other hand, the culprit is an insect, the area will be very limited. There are also pathological conditions that determine its appearance but in this case only the doctor can describe exactly what it is and how to proceed.

In summer this is a very common condition, caused by bad sun exposure. The skin responds to inflammation and, therefore, to burns, by producing blisters with fluid. To prevent their appearance, it is advisable to be careful, always using total protection, at any time of the day and even when you are walking in the street and you are not sunbathing on the beach. The exposure must take place in a limited way and not between 11 and 16.

The vesicular eruption requires of wash the area well with water and keep it clean, do not touch or scratch it. Contact a doctor and follow the therapeutic indications such as local ointments or, in more severe cases, drugs. There are self-medication preparations such as creams and gauzes that can help, it is useful to ask the pharmacist. For specific treatments only the doctor can choose whether it is the case of antifungals, antivirals, antibiotics or antiseptics according to the cause.

