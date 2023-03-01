His body was spotted by a group of bowlers. She was on a cliff, near a long-closed restaurant. Secluded area. And, at first glance, it looked like a mannequin. But then attention fell on a bag hanging from a railing and the suspicion that there was a person in that crevasse took shape. This afternoon, around 6 pm, the search for a 27-year-old from Somma Vesuviana (in the province of Naples) had a sad ending. Diana Biondi, green eyes and a radiant smile, was found lifeless. She had left the house on Monday morning saying she was going to university but she never returned home. She nor did she answer her cell phone.

The mystery of Diana, who disappeared in Naples after university: the 27-year-old hasn’t been found for three days 01 March 2023

From 5pm on Monday, Diana’s phone was unreachable. A disturbing silence that prompted the young woman’s father to file a complaint to set the investigation in motion. At the same time, relatives and friends launched appeals on her social networks in the hope of finding her again. But Diana has not received any news. If not some information on Monday which marked the beginning of the Biondi family drama. Diana really went to the Faculty of Letters of the Federico II of Naples where she was enrolled and she also attended lessons. But then she never went through the door again. She killed herself, throwing herself into the void. As to why the young woman took her own life, the carabinieri have gathered information that draws a scenario cloaked in sadness. Diana had taken a few exams at the University but the family knew more. In the family they believed that Diana was close to graduating and, it seems, that she was also organizing herself for a party. Maybe Diana failed to find the courage to tell the truth, taking a road with no return. There was no message in the purse left on the wall. Only silence, the one that divided Diana from her life.