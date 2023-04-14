In order to make the identification of the pharmacy that dispenses veterinary medicines more accurate, the authentication services have been updated, among other things, in cooperation with the Healthcare Card System. The update, which provides for the communication of the VAT number, is already operational and will be mandatory starting from 3 May 2023, while the consistency checks of the VAT number itself with the NSIS code will be activated gradually.

Each pharmacy is required to verify its NSIS personal data, including the VAT number, which is used by the information system for the traceability of veterinary medicinal products, with particular reference to the electronic veterinary prescription.

Any personal data update must always be requested, as soon as possible, by following the instructions available in the Online forms and services section – Pharmacies.

However, a transitional period of coexistence of both registry positions functional to the pharmacy’s operations is envisaged.