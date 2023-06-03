vetta from the podium to Los Angeles – SiracusaOggi.it

Back on the podium. Giuseppe Tramontana conquers the top and becomes absolute champion of fitness model: first place, ahead of the legend Tyson Dayley. On May 27, Los Angeles turned blue. The Syracusan athlete, 31 years old, defeated the competition in the WBFF (World Beauty Fitness Federation) competition. Best in its category, thanks to the unanimous verdict of the jury, made up of the vice president of the WBFF and some world champions. Third place for the Brazilian Roberto Alonso.

“See you in Los Angeles.” Giuseppe had promised it last year in Las Vegas, after gaining third place. Promise kept. Here he is again on the podium, but this time as the overall winner. A career built with determination that began to bear fruit as early as 2021 in Atlantic City, where he achieved his first third place in another very popular American event. “This is a very important victory for me, – says Giuseppe – precisely because it was won in Las Vegas, the city that saw me make my professional debut in 2018 and place me in the Top Five, among the 5 best in the world. Going back 5 years later and winning the competition is a great achievement for me.” To support Giuseppe from Italy, his wife Valeria and little Manuel. His father Dino, now his lucky charm, cheered on him under the stage of the Wilshire Ebell Theater in Los Angeles: when he accompanied him, Giuseppe always got on the podium, and this time on the top step. “I thank all those who believed in me – the champion is keen to say – family, friends, supporters. They are the ones who gave me the strength to win the challenge. Many thanks to all”.