Health

Thirty-five luxury watches from the total value estimated at one and a half million euros plus 95 thousand euros in cash. It is the loot from Scrooge stolen from the house of a restaurant entrepreneur in Via Pietro Calvi, Risorgimento area, tonight, by one or more thieves. A mysterious theft.

The 71-year-old man, who has a business in the area, told police that he went out at 6pm and then returned home at midnight to find the open door but with no apparent signs of forced entry. His treasure kept in the drawers of a piece of furniture disappeared: 35 Rolex and Patek Philippe watches from one and a half million euros which he kept with the original packaging and guarantees, and 95 thousand euros in cash inside a cardboard box.

At 3.20 the intervention of the police, who the man contacted an hour after realizing the theft, once he had made a first “inventory”. This is how the police officers and the specialists of the forensics intervened in via Calvi. Now investigations are underway to reconstruct the dynamics and trace the thief. According to what emerged, the house was not protected by alarm.

