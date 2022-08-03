Home Health via the quarantine, the ministerial guidelines for close contacts
Health

via the quarantine, the ministerial guidelines for close contacts

by admin
via the quarantine, the ministerial guidelines for close contacts

The Ministry of Health has issued guidelines for close contacts, which can be quarantined by the health authorities

Published on:

WEB EDITOR

He has been writing on the web for 15 years, taking his first steps as a ghost writer for small and medium-sized companies and debunking fake news. For a long time he was involved in culture, theater and independent music. He loves crime news, politics and everything related to health and nutrition.







The cases of monkeypox in Italy have reached altitude 505. The latest bulletin of the Ministry of Health reports that the people who have contracted the monkeypox virus are 501 men and 4 women. And from Lungotevere Ripa they arrive quarantine indicationswith a circular containing the guidelines to contain the infections.

See also  Covid quarantine, new rules. "Omicron escapes immunity but with protection booster"

You may also like

James Webb Space Telescope observes distant galaxies, 5-10...

Phison exhibits PCIe 5.0 M.2. SSD with Micron...

Here is which ice cream to buy that...

Smallpox of the monkeys: the circular of the...

Smallpox of monkeys, the guidelines of the ministry:...

“Omicron 5 has a new symptom, it hits...

Smallpox of monkeys, 505 cases in Italy. Spallanzani:...

“Soul Hackers 2 / Soul Hackers 2” is...

many families use it, here is the dangerous...

Webb Telescope Unveils Rare Scene of “Giant Wheel”...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy