He has been writing on the web for 15 years, taking his first steps as a ghost writer for small and medium-sized companies and debunking fake news . For a long time he was involved in culture, theater and independent music. He loves crime news , politics and everything related to health and nutrition.











21











The cases of monkeypox in Italy have reached altitude 505. The latest bulletin of the Ministry of Health reports that the people who have contracted the monkeypox virus are 501 men and 4 women. And from Lungotevere Ripa they arrive quarantine indicationswith a circular containing the guidelines to contain the infections.

How contacts are identified and when quarantine is triggered

On the basis of the health authorities, according to the document of the Ministry of Health, it will be possible to request the application of “quarantine measures”.

I contacts close they must be identified as soon as possible and informed of their exposure and the risk of developing infection.

they must be identified as soon as possible and informed of their exposure and the risk of developing infection. Contacts with low risk exposure they can adopt passive surveillance, with self-control, by informing their general practitioner.

they can adopt passive surveillance, with self-control, by informing their general practitioner. I contacts asymptomatic they can continue with routine activities, going to work and school without going through quarantine.

Photo source: ANSA

The monkeypox virus under the microscope.

Health authorities may decide to order the quarantine with the exclusion of preschool children from nurseries, kindergartens and other group settings.

The indications for close contacts after 21 days

Close contacts must follow these behaviors for 21 days after the potential contagion.

Avoid donating blood, cells, tissues, organs, breast milk and sperm during self-monitoring.

Check for symptoms such as fever (twice a day), headache, back pain, swollen lymph nodes, rash of unknown causes.

Refrain from sexual activities.

Cover your mouth and nose when sneezing, with disposable tissues to dispose of properly.

Wash your hands often.

Avoid contact with immunocompromised people, children under 12 and pregnant women.

Avoid contact with animals, even pets.

The monkeypox virus vaccine is coming to Italy

A further circular will arrive in the coming days to indicate what the vaccination strategy in Italy against monkeypox will be.

Maybe you might be interested Monkeypox: New York declares a state of emergency, another death in Europe from the virus Monkeypox worries US: state of emergency declared in New York and San Francisco, second death in Europe from virus

The preparation should include a first dose and a booster to be administered at an interval of 2 or 3 months. However, the audience has not yet been defined, i.e. the age groups and characteristics of the patients to whom it will be recommended.

The Lazzaro Spallanzani Institute for Infectious Diseases of Rome has given its availability to be the reference center for monkeypox vaccination in Lazio.



<br />

