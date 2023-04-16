via the rules on NGOs

undefined – REUTERS

The government goes straight. Even before the appeal of the UN and the associations of the asylum table. Those numbers are too high: flows need to be stopped and entrances regulated. We must stop the traffickers at all costs and cut the funds for those who do not have the right to remain in Italy. These are, in a nutshell, the firm points on which the executive does not give up on the subject of migration. On the table is the “Cutro” decree, currently being converted. The Asylum Table also yesterday expressed “great concern and strong disagreement with the changes that the majority is preparing to vote on Bill 591 in Parliament”.

«Turning back the clock at Siproimi, separating the circuit of reception of asylum seekers from that of refugees, has already produced in recent years – recalls the coordinator of the Asylum and Immigration Table Filippo Miraglia – a disaster in the reception system, fueling confusion, social unease, marginalization and conflicts. Restoring that choice means not listening to the needs of local institutions, in particular of municipalities, and not considering that it is not possible to arrive in Italy and Europe to ask for asylum legally. Concern also for “the declared objective of government officials to cancel the Special Protection. In the EU there are 18 countries that have complementary protection and without it there will be tens of thousands more irregular people. Therefore, undeclared work and exploitation and tax and social security evasion will increase. There is nothing in these choices that is in the interest of our country». The associations of the Asylum and Immigration Table will be in the streets on April 18 in many cities, starting from Rome.

The UN also invites Italy to review the rules that prevent NGO ships from saving lives at sea. Abandon “the tough new law adopted earlier this year that restricts civilian search and rescue operations and refrain from criminalizing those involved in providing life-saving assistance,” urges the United Nations High Commissioner for Human rights Volker Turk. «We are witnessing – underlines Turk – – a sharp increase in the number of desperate people who put their lives at risk trying to cross the Mediterranean. Experience teaches us that taking a harder line to curb irregular migration will not prevent departures, but will instead lead to more human suffering and deaths at sea”. Turk, the UN website continues, also praised “the efforts of the Italian coastguard, which has saved around 2,000 people since Friday”.

In the sights of the majority right now, however, there is the goal of eliminating the special protection. The amendment will be presented in the courtroom on April 18, when the Cutro decree will begin its conversion into law. “Special protection is a unique Italian which over the years has become a factor of attraction for immigration. We will crack down with the zeroing» repeated the Undersecretary of State at the Ministry of the Interior Nicola Molteni, yesterday in Milan, citing precisely the Milanese case of via Cagni, where the Foreign Office is based. “We must have the courage to say that most of the migrants who go there ask for special protection and they are Egyptians”. The new crackdown on asylum seekers effectively reintroduces some of the rules of Salvini’s security decrees. In addition to the stop of special protection, there would also be further restrictions on residence permits for disasters and those granted for medical treatment. Based on the text, it is in fact requested that these permits are no longer convertible into work residence permits.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi also tries to explain the government’s policies. In particular, he decides to respond to the president of the CEI Matteo Zuppi who, during the presentation of the Astalli report on refugees the day before, had said that “the real emergency is Lampedusa and has been for months”. “I agree with what the CEI says that there is no alarm but there is a technically intended state of emergency which has suggested to the government to adopt and equip ourselves with simplified procedures in order to be able to rise to the challenge of this complexity”. In a nutshell, therefore, the emergency is only a “technical” issue.

In the meantime, the balance of the shipwreck that took place a few days ago off the coast of Tunisia worsens. The number of dead migrants rises to 32: another 4 bodies (including that of a newborn) were found on a beach on the Kerkennah Islands. Yesterday morning, the ship Diciotti arrived in Pozzallo with 305 migrants rescued by the Coast Guard. Another 230 instead landed in the night in Crotone. These too had been rescued off the coast of Calabria by our coast guards.