Finally the Don Bosco gymnasium. Finally another wound, after that of PalaFarina, which is healed in Viadana. The reference structure for the Sanfelice and Don Bosco institute, which had lived through months of troubled months, is now usable, and was inaugurated on Friday morning, when in May 2021, a few months after the dreaded inauguration, the company went bankrupt, leaving the work halfway.

Then the technical times, a handover in the Province of Mantua, which since it is school construction has the hat on this type of public works, and finally the result, which is fundamental for the school community and beyond.

Also present at the inauguration were Alessandro Cau, head teacher, and the provincial councilor with responsibility for training and employment policies, Donatella Panizzi. The intervention, which had a total cost of 1,600.00 euros, was totally financed by the Palazzo di Bagno institution: 1 million 500 thousand euros with proceeds deriving from the sale of shareholdings in Autostrada del Brennero and 100 thousand euros from budgetary own funds.





[email protected] (Alessandro Osti video)

© breaking latest news