Viadana, multidisciplinary kenpo internship, many athletes in the gym

Yesterday, from 9.30 to 12.30 in the splendid setting of the Palasport in Viadana (MN), the multidisciplinary Kenpo Karate stage aimed at children, teenagers, agonists, amateurs and technicians of all levels and styles took place. More than 160 people took part in the internship including highly qualified teachers and companies belonging to different martial arts disciplines and styles including: Gojo Ryu karate, Wado ryu and Shotokan, Ju Jitsu – Katori Shinto ryu and Krav Maga; the latter a defense system of Israeli origin originally developed to counter aggression, was later adopted by the Israeli Defense and Security Forces. The Shotokan karate lessons, directed by M° Crivellente and M° Ferrara, proposed a training based on the use of the body and the hip in rotations; which later turned into a kion exercise with related projections. The group of agonists, both colored and brown-black belts, competed in the two specialties: Kumite directed by Maestro Carbotta and Kata directed by Maestro Negrini. Great satisfaction also in seeing over 70 children, belonging to the Kenpo Karate “Youth Objective” project, perform in preparatory games for karate, kata and kumite; the training, coordinated by Maestro Gloria Lodi Rizzini, president of Karate Viadana and national manager of the project and by Maestro Thomas Ruberto with the invaluable collaboration of the Maramotti instructors Luca and Claudia Morosi. At the end of this important sporting event, the Mayor of Viadana Nicola Cavatorta and the deputy mayor and councilor for sport Alessandro Cavallari spoke: they spent a few words thanking all those who took part in the internship and the parents who always accompany the their kids to play sports. Karate is a highly inclusive sport that trains body and mind in a combination that knows how to give balance and character to those who practice it. The Viadana Karate school, now in the area for almost 50 years led by the Technical Director Maestro 7 Dan Alberto Lodi Rizzini, with the presence of its 12 instructors and qualified Kenpo karate masters, boasts a presence of about 100 athletes in the area in the respective locations of Viadana, San Matteo delle Chiaviche, Spineda and Dosolo. The next appointment for the students of the Viadana Karate school will be on Saturday 27 May for the belt passing exams once again in the beautiful Palasport of Viadana.

