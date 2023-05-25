Viagra and Cialis in EpiMen Plus Supplement, Lots Retired – Medicine

news-txt”>

A dietary supplement, Epimen Plus, advertised as natural but containing the active ingredients found in the drugs Viagra and Cialis, namely sildenafil and tadanafil, has come under fire from the European Alert System for Food and Feed, or RASFF. So far, 23 lots have been ordered to be withdrawn, as reported by the notice published on the website of the Ministry of Health in which it is recommended “not to consume the product” because it could cause health risks.

Sildenafil and tadanafil are indicated drugs commonly used for erectile dysfunction but they may have contraindications and side effects. These “substances with pharmacological activity and, therefore, not permitted in food supplements” were found in the product called Epimen Plus, the ministry notice explains. The recall concerns the pack of two 450 mg capsules, produced in China but also sold on the internet by a Croatian company.

The 23 batches involved in the Rasff notification are published in the appropriate “Food safety notices” section of the ministry’s website. Epimen Plus capsules, reports the site on which they are sold, are used to “improve sexual satisfaction with the help of natural ingredients, without side effects”. “They consist of a blend of plant extracts of Japanese sophora seeds, pomegranate fruit, sweet almond seeds and Chinese cinnamon bark.”