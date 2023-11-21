Viagra or Cialis? According to a study there is a healthy and free alternative

Create a news article using this content

A group of researchers analyzed data on erectile dysfunction from over 1000 adult men, discovering that a (natural) alternative to drugs is possible

The little blue pill has a rival, but it’s not another over-the-counter drug. And not even a “miracle” supplement: a group of scientists has in fact discovered that there is a natural and free aid to erectile dysfunction that cannot be purchased in a pharmacy. Which?

Natural Viagra

—

This involves aerobic exercise 3 times a week. And it’s not a joke: researchers from Baylor College of Medicine, Boston Scientific and Miller Scientific (USA) analyzed 11 studies covering 1,147 participants, finding that exercise sessions involving aerobic activities such as walking or cycling, undertaken for at least half an hour 3 times a week, improve erectile function in all men with erectile dysfunction. And this applies to people of different weights and does not vary based on participants’ pre-existing health conditions or medication use. “Exercise is low-risk and cost-effective, making it an ideal first-line treatment option for erectile difficulties, especially for patients who don’t want or can’t use medications,” explains exercise physiologist Larry Miller, among the authors of the study.

Physical exercise like Viagra and Cialis?

—

The greatest improvements in erectile function were found among men with more severe forms of erectile dysfunction. On a scale of 6 to 30, subjects with severe erectile dysfunction who exercised saw an average improvement of 5 points, compared to 2 to 3 points improvement for mild or moderate erectile dysfunction. According to researchers, physical activity is associated with an improvement in erectile function, as it improves blood circulation in the body. Not only that, exercise also helps fight obesity and lower blood pressure, both risk factors for erectile dysfunction. Following the same criterion, researchers have found that drugs such as Viagra and Cialis lead to an average improvement of 4 to 8 points on the erectile dysfunction improvement scale. This is why they believe that exercise should be prescribed more often to people who suffer from it.

Erectile dysfunction: causes and remedies

—

Erectile dysfunction can occur for several reasons as men age, including decreased testosterone and libido, and scientists continue to look for ways to address the problem, including synthetic fabrics and sound wave therapy. “But our study provides evidence to doctors and patients that it is a good idea to recommend aerobic activity as part of the management of ED,” Miller concludes.

conclusions

—

Although the studies reviewed looked at different groups, which could complicate interpretation of the data for specific segments of the population, the researchers are convinced that regular aerobic exercise can actually improve erectile function, particularly in men with erectile dysfunction more serious, unless it depends on health conditions which, in any case, should always be discussed with your doctor or health professional.

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

Share this: Facebook

X

