Viagra helps improve male health. In fact, according to a new study, the little blue pill known for erectile dysfunction may reduce the risk of heart disease in men and the odds of suffering an early death from any cause.

To confirm this, researchers at the University of Southern California (USC) have examined 70,000 adult men with an average age of 52, diagnosed with erectile dysfunction from 2006 to 2020. Using medical records, the researchers determined which ones had been taking ED medications and compared them to how many had a subsequent heart problem during the follow-up period. Overall, deaths from heart disease have dropped dramatically by nearly 40%.

ED drug users were also 17% less likely to suffer from heart failurewhen the heart is not pumping as it should. 15% of users had a likelihood of requiring a coronary revascularization procedure. There was also a 22% reduced chance of developing unstable angina, when plaque in the coronary artery denies oxygen and blood to the heart.

Each of these conditions can be deadly if left untreated and significantly increase a person’s likelihood of suffering a fatal heart attack. Experts believe, in an article published in the Journal of Sexual Medicine, that the drug increases blood flow in the arteries of the heart and improves the flow of oxygen throughout the body. The drug works by relaxing the muscles in a man’s penis, which allows more blood to flow into the body.

When aroused, the increased blood flow allows the man to have a stronger erection. Previous searches already had linked viagra use to a reduced risk of Alzheimer’s, which can be caused by a lack of blood supply to the brain. Although the results of this study are promising, doctors do not recommend taking the drug off-label, i.e. for an indication other than the one prescribed. To date, the drug has only been approved for the treatment of erectile dysfunction.