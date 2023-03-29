From the Garden on the sea which since Christmas 2022 has become a new place for meeting and sharing the city, ideally a real Mediterranean garden will start which will color and characterize the spring of Riccione. One hundred and one olive trees (101, as many as the years of the city) will decorate Viale Ceccarini, recreating a real link with the heart of the avenue. The central gazebo will host an installation where greenery will mix with architecture and design, creating a completely new and ephemeral space intended to celebrate and welcome the most beautiful season of the year.

A garden that starts from the sea and brings with it the scent of the typical essences of the Mediterranean maquis. Myrtles, strawberry trees, lavender, sage and rosemary. Essences that retain salt and color from the sea. The works for the installation will begin on Monday 3 April and will last approximately 4 days.

The mayor: “We focus on beauty and sustainability”

“Riccione is ready and wants to be admired in all its beauty – says mayor Daniela Angelini -. During the Christmas festivities, the Garden on the sea in Piazzale Roma was extremely popular, a veritable wedding favor overlooking the Adriatic that we are going to re-propose, in the spring version, also starting from next Easter and for all subsequent long weekends”.

The signature of the project is Silvia Montanari of “eStudio”, also creator of ‘Giardini d’autore’, in collaboration with Geat. “We have chosen these top-level partners – says the first citizen – for the botanical arrangements throughout the heart of the city, in particular in Viale Ceccarini, always in the name of beauty and sustainability”.

The central garden project

Wood, iron and resins to imprint graphics and paints. These are the materials with which the large central garden of viale Ceccarini will come to life. A convivial space, made up of large benches that look upstream from the sea and from east to west, all immersed in the scents and aromas that only the typical essences of the Mediterranean can give. It will be spring but with a look at the season that has always characterized Riccione: summer. The lights will choreograph this installation which perfectly mixes design, greenery and art and aims to restore a place that has always been considered the heart of Viale Ceccarini.

Nature and matter: the art of Eva Germani

Nature is art and art is a continuous imitation of nature. For this project, the color is entrusted to an artist who has made matter, nature and color her stylistic hallmark. Eva Germani, artist, painter and visionary who will restore the concept of nature and color for this spring 2023 project. Applications and inserts of paint, resins and matter will decorate the central seats of the Mediterranean garden.

Wall&decò is a point of reference in the panorama of the production and marketing of contemporary custom-made wallpaper and will become a partner of the Riccione spring event. The pots of one hundred and one olive trees will be decorated with colored bands inspired by nature and spring signed by the Wall&Decò artists. The seat of the Mediterranean garden will be made with resin-coated wallpaper for a material effect of great scenographic and contemporary impact.

The magic in the eyes

Moving lights, large torches and LEDs by Renzo Serafini that frame and embellish the garden and its Mediterranean essences but also “light boxes” in which to direct your gaze to discover secret images of a past Riccione that still returns today in its splendor and restores its memory. An installation inspired by the present, by the contemporary, where greenery, design and art mix to give life to a new convivial space in the city.

The laboratories

At Easter, the Winter Garden in Piazzale Roma awakens in the first warmth to become the Garden on the sea with its greenhouse and ancient carousel: a space in the heart of an urban forest overlooking the sea, a precious casket that has become a meeting place in the city, where people meet for a walk, events and workshops are organized for the joy of being together in front of the spectacle of the sea and the sky.

In the Garden on the sea, for the joy of all the children, Officina Creativa is planning a series of initiatives and workshops.

Spring explodes in Riccione

This year, on the occasion of the long Easter weekend, from 8 to 10 April, the special edition “Lo Smanèt.¡Viva la vida!” dedicated to Frida Kahlo: the festival of handmade objects returns to the garden of Villa Lodi Fè (liberty villa in the heart of Riccione), in a new and renewed guise, more geared towards performance, art and culture. Admission is free.