Presented the other night at the Fit And Go center in viale Somalia la prima digital gym all in one, a multifunctional fitness machine that in just two square meters allows a 360° workout, able to support, with the benefit of different tools combined in one, the correct movement of the body in every type of physical exercise, all managed from a mobile app that analyzes its progress by providing data and measurements in real time. Is called Synthesis, it was developed by Akuis, has an all-Italian design and derives from aerospace technology.
To give a practical demonstration, the fitness influencer Chiara Rettaroli, who pleasantly observed the feeling of exercising in the water. Also present at the event were the actor and Rai correspondent Ivan Bacchi, the journalist and author Federica De Denaro and the radio presenter Giuliana Carosi.