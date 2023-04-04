Home Health Viale Somalia, the fitness center and the new machine that changes training to stay in shape
Health

Viale Somalia, the fitness center and the new machine that changes training to stay in shape

by admin
Viale Somalia, the fitness center and the new machine that changes training to stay in shape

Presented the other night at the Fit And Go center in viale Somalia la prima digital gym all in one, a multifunctional fitness machine that in just two square meters allows a 360° workout, able to support, with the benefit of different tools combined in one, the correct movement of the body in every type of physical exercise, all managed from a mobile app that analyzes its progress by providing data and measurements in real time. Is called Synthesis, it was developed by Akuis, has an all-Italian design and derives from aerospace technology.

To give a practical demonstration, the fitness influencer Chiara Rettaroli, who pleasantly observed the feeling of exercising in the water. Also present at the event were the actor and Rai correspondent Ivan Bacchi, the journalist and author Federica De Denaro and the radio presenter Giuliana Carosi.

See also  "Breakthrough Dimension Remake" on multi-platform show game sound effects to give players an immersive experience | Community platform | Digital

You may also like

Drug-resistant fungus spreading at ‘alarming rate’ in US...

What am I allergic to, birch or apple?...

Who is Karen McDougal, Trump’s playmate and secret...

the Scandinavians win at the extra end but...

49-euro ticket, Corona, nuclear phase-out: the 10 most...

FILGOTINIB AGAINST ULCEROUS COLITIS Gastroenterology

Easter, how to enjoy dishes without exaggerating with...

Clean stainless steel devices without leaving streaks: effective...

Girl raped in Milan, offers to help her...

Beer belly: Researchers find cause – and it’s...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy