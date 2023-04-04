Presented the other night at the Fit And Go center in viale Somalia la prima digital gym all in one, a multifunctional fitness machine that in just two square meters allows a 360° workout, able to support, with the benefit of different tools combined in one, the correct movement of the body in every type of physical exercise, all managed from a mobile app that analyzes its progress by providing data and measurements in real time. Is called Synthesis, it was developed by Akuis, has an all-Italian design and derives from aerospace technology.