Vibrator with remote control: stimulation for love life

Sex toys are a great way to energize yourself. Especially a vibrator with a remote control can inspire the love life of couples.

Some couples get to a point in their love life when they feel a bit out of breath and when they could use a little more excitement. Sex toys for couples can help break through that low. Above all, a vibrator with a remote control is suitable for playfully rediscovering yourself. How this can work and which models are worthwhile.

Vibrator with remote control: four models at a glance



There are many different types of vibrators with remote control: For example, a classic vibrator for insertion into the vagina can be controlled by remote control (or in many cases also via an app), as well as a vibrator for laying on or a combination of both. There are also anal vibrators with remote control as well as so-called vibrating eggs. Let’s take a look at the common models:

1. Modell: Vibro-No



The Vibro-No Due to its egg-like shape and size, it is very suitable for insertion into the vagina. If the mini vibrator is stretched, it is called a vibro bullet because the shape is reminiscent of a cartridge. Vibrating love balls also belong to the category of vibrating eggs. They usually consist of skin-friendly, waterproof and flexible silicone. For easier insertion is a lube water-based, which of course can also be integrated into lovemaking. Once the vibrating egg has been inserted, you can hardly feel it. Only again when your partner pulls out the remote control.

2. Model: Dual vibrator with remote control



It is even more intense with a dual vibrator with remote control, which can both penetrate vaginally and stimulate clitorally (in addition or alone). The “Mono Flex” von Satisfyer is such a model. It can be controlled via remote control or the Satisfyer Connect app, has two separately controllable motors, different vibration programs and is made of comfortable silicone. This allows your partner to enrich lovemaking in many different ways and test new ways of stimulating your partner.

3. Model: Anal vibrator with remote control



Also with one Anal vibrator with remote control couples can rediscover each other. It is suitable for prostate penetration, in this case it has five varied vibration rhythms and three intensities. It also has a rotating tip. Vibrating programs and rotation can be controlled separately. The remote control also works at a distance of 20 meters. Incidentally, when using an anal vibrator or vibrating anal plug, it is advisable lube to use.

4. Model: couple vibrator with remote control



Also suitable for fun for two is a vibrator, which can be inserted into the vagina or placed on top of it and, in the missionary position, can simultaneously stimulate the partner’s penis or testicles through vibration. Also waterproof, made of skin-friendly silicone, in this case with eight powerful vibration programs and a remote control that also vibrates. The model “Tiani 3” by Lelo can also generate exciting vibration patterns with the SenseMotion remote control.

Why a vibrator with a remote control?



The term sex toy actually says it all: With the aids you can playfully provide fun in the bedroom (or anywhere else). So it’s about trying out new things in different, not too serious approaches and getting closer again and bringing momentum into your love life. With a vibrator with a remote control, this can happen like this: The partner can use the remote control to hand over control to his or her counterpart, who can then determine the intensity and time of the vibration. You can then integrate that into lovemaking.

Of course, such a sex toy is also suitable if couples are trained in different types of stimulation and do not really harmonize when they have sex together. Sex toys can then help to satisfy different types, such as when the woman is used to orgasming only through stimulation of the clitoral head. This type of satisfaction can then be satisfied by using a suitable toy, such as a vibrator with a remote control. It can also provide additional stimulation, for example when couples use an anal vibrator with remote control or app control.

In addition, a vibrator can also be used for fun on the go. For example, there is the Panty vibrator with remote control, which fit into the panties and can then be controlled with the remote control – without anyone from the outside noticing. There are hardly any limits to your imagination and desire to explore.

You might also be interested in:



This article contains so-called affiliate links. Further information are available here.

maf