Daniela Grillone Tecioiu she had been arrested at the end of February together with her husband Andrea Gacoppo and the nephrologist Erich Goepel Volker (they returned to freedom pending a possible trial, they returned to exercise). The doctor he is collaborating with the investigatorsunlike Goepel who has always made use of the option not to answer. In November, the woman admitted to the local broadcaster TV Vicenza: “False vaccines have been made, but only to my colleagues, nurses, etc., who had pathologies, who were about to die if they got a vaccine… They were desperate. All the other colleagues refused to give them an exemption” . There is talk of “yes and no three hundred vaccines“.

Among the suspects also several members of Camila Giorgi’s family At the moment the investigation sees fifteen people under investigation for false ideology, among which, in addition to the singer and the tennis player, there are doctors and nurses and members of the police force. With Camila Giorgi, her two brothers Amadeus and Leandro, her mother Claudia Fullone and her father-coach Sergio Luis Giorgi are also under investigation. According to reports The Corriere del Veneto “everyone has received the guarantee notice in view of the request, made by the Vicenza prosecutor’s office, for a probative incident that will take place in the coming weeks: the investigators want to hear again, but this time before a judge, Dr. Daniela Grillone, so that his statements will also be useful in a possible trial”. See also The woman who smells Parkinson's allowed the development of the first swab test

Madame in Sanremo: participation at risk Madame, stage name of Francesca Calearo, was chosen by Amadeus among the big names in the competition at the next edition of Sanremo with the song “The good in the bad”. The judicial mishap could have repercussions on her participation in the singing festival. Not being under contract with Rai, public television cannot apply the code of ethics. From the production of the festival as well as from the artistic direction at the moment no position papers have arrived (but they could arrive in the next few days) as well as from his record company, Sugar. According to health regulations, to allow her to work it was enough to undergo a swab with negative results but on her social networks the debate on her participation in Sanremo is on. While on the one hand the author of “Voce” is “raised” by the no vax, on the other hand there are many who consider having resorted to fake vaccinations to obtain the green certificate a fall in image. The artistic director of the Festival, Amadeus, however specified that for the moment the singer is still in the race.