Victim blaming: why is the victim blamed?

Ask victims of violence if they have done anything to facilitate it. Consider them responsible for what happened, rather than blaming those who committed the crime. This psychological process is called victim blaming and it has harmful, even serious, implications for the people who suffer it. What are the reasons why it occurs and how can it be counteracted? We asked Gaia Pollonipsychologist, psychotherapist, clinical sexologist and expert in andrology.

How does victim blaming manifest itself?

«Il victim blamingfrom the English “victim blaming“, consists in hold the victim of a crime partially or entirely responsible for what happened. A typical example of the phenomenon is the belief that the clothing or behavior of a girl who has suffered sexual violence contributed to pushing the attacker to act. There most representative phrase of victim blaming is the all too famous “he asked for it“: dressing provocatively, drinking alcohol, assuming an ambiguous attitude, going out alone in the evening or giving excessive confidences”, explains the expert.

Why is the victim blamed?

«Blaming the victim essentially serves to feel less in dangerless vulnerable and less at the mercy of a bad and unpredictable world. In practice, it allows an illusion of control over events. If I “don’t go looking for it” and lead a careful and conscientious life, then nothing bad can happen to me.”

«This way of thinking brings us back to two theories: “la just world theory” (Just World Hypothesis, Lerner, 1980) and “thedefensive attribution hypothesis” (Shaver, 1970). According to the first theory, people need to believe that they live in a world where they negative events only happen to those who deserve them. On the contrary, those who lead a prudent life will not run into potential dangers.”

«Instead, according to the defensive attribution hypothesis, individuals process social information in order to look for causal links for events and attribute responsibility to those involved. Il degree of similarity that people feel towards victims influences the perception of a given event. The more dissimilar a person perceives themselves to be from them, the more protected they will feel from possible dangers, since such an episode could never happen to them. In fact, those who perceive themselves as different from the victim tend to attribute greater blame to the latter.”

Victim blaming: the cases in which it is most common

«Victim blaming can occur in different contexts (in mobbing at work, in bullying at school, in muggings, in revenge porn and also in the family). The crimes in which it is found most frequently it’s sexual and domestic violence. In this regard, we remind you that victims of this violence, harassment and abuse can be both sexes. Those males are really numerousbut in most cases they remain invisible and silent. For men it is often even more difficult to admit that they have suffered trauma, to be able to talk about it and make a complaint”, specifies Gaia Polloni.

«As for who he is more inclined to blame the victimsa review of the literature (Gravelin et al., 2019) found a preponderance of victim blaming in the male population. They are anyway various socio-cultural and individual factors which can predispose people to the phenomenon. For example, several studies have shown that people who strongly believe in the “just world theory” mentioned above appear to be more likely to engage in victim blaming (Pinciotti and Orcutt, 2017)».

What is secondary victimization

“The secondary victimization (o secondary victimization) refers to “victimization that does not occur as a direct consequence of the criminal act, but through the response of institutions and individuals to the victim” (Recommendation n.8 of 2006 of the Council of Europe). In addition to the aggression already suffered by the executioner, the victims of abuses or crimes are held responsible for what they have suffered, often by the institutions (judiciary, police, medical personnel, public opinion, etc.) or by the media”.

«An example could be that of a woman who suffers sexual harassment or violence who goes to the authorities to file a complaint and is blamed for the incident, due to the clothing she wore or the assumed provocative attitude. Sometimes, the same authorities who should punish violence are precisely those who they question, they underestimate, discredit or even deny what the person reportsthus damaging his mental health.”

Consequences of secondary victimization

«This reversal of reality is a subtle mechanism that can induce the victim to blame oneself, feel a deep sense of shame and helplessness. The psychological consequences of this behavior can include the development of disorders psychologicalin particular depressive. As well as spost-traumatic intomatology, substance abuse, social isolation e self-harming behaviors».

Victim blaming: the influence of media language

«Il language used by the media to report such incidents is crucial, as it has the power to shift attention to the victim or attacker. Research has analyzed the power of words in manipulating readers’ points of view. In this study (Niemi & Young, 2016), 343 participants were asked to read 8 short stories from 4 rape cases. The gender of the victims and perpetrators varied depending on the story. In one story the protagonists were 1 man and 1 woman, in one 2 women and in the other 2 men.”

«To influence the focus, the description of each event was changed so that 75% of the text focused on either the perpetrator or the victim. After reading the 4 victim-focused and 4 perpetrator-focused stories, participants were asked to judge the level of responsibility and guilt of both protagonists. The results showed that by shifting attention to the aggressor, the level of blame towards the victim decreased moderately.”

«This confirms the impact, the strength, but also the potential danger of bad disclosure. Which is why it would be desirable for certain news to be broadcast focusing on the perpetrators of the crimes»

Victim blaming can fuel gender prejudice

«From a social point of view, victim blaming, especially in sexual crimes, risks fuel stereotypes and gender prejudices. Blaming or making the victims responsible, minimizing the psychophysical damage suffered, absolving the aggressor or downplaying the seriousness of the facts could normalize such actions. It can reinforce sexist beliefs and behaviors, as well consolidate traditional gender roles within the company. Finally, the very fear of being blamed or stigmatized can discourage victims from reporting the violence».

The importance of social education

«Per counteract this phenomenon we should work on social education. According to Lerner’s “just world”, the goal of a good education would be to alert little women as they grow up. Make them cautious, conscientious and attentive because the world out there is full of wolves, who, if provoked, could lose control. So, women: don’t dress low-cut, don’t show too much skin, don’t drink and don’t go out alone in the evening.”

«In my opinion, however, in a truly just world, we should focus on respect for each othertaught from a young age and on blame and punishment of the perpetrators of the crimes, rather than on the victims. This does not mean that we do not pass on prudence and awareness of today’s potential dangers to our children. At the same time, it means cultivating in them empathy, consideration for others, the ability to listen to each other and listen”, continues the doctor.

The different channels to combat victim blaming

«We know that our way of relating to others and experiencing interpersonal relationships takes shape starting from the parental bond. L’education received in the family It plays a fundamental role in the growth of an individual. But also the societythe schoolil peer group eh media I am impactful factors. For this reason, it would be crucial for schools to provide adequate education on sexuality and affectivity. We should try to teach the importance of consent, the ability to recognize any inappropriate behavior and the right to talk about it.”

“Also media they can be of great help in making users aware of sharing the traumas they have suffered and encouraging them to ask for help. As well as the help line eh anti-violence centers can provide concrete support. I am therefore different channels through which we can combat victim blaming. Each of us can contribute by legitimizing and conferring dignity to the pain resulting from traumatic experiences experienced by the victims, so that they can feel believed, understood, supported and, above all, not judged”, concludes Polloni.

