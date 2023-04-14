Voice can also be discriminated against. So, what better occasion than World Voice Day, which is celebrated every year on April 16, to promote an inclusive culture against all forms of exclusion, foreclosure and bullying related to language problems and, indeed, the voice?

Victim of discrimination for your voice? Talk about it on WhatsApp chat, Voice Help

As part of the “16voce dici” campaign, the Vivavoce Association activates a chat WhatsApp, Voice Helpwhich allows those who suffer episode di voice shaming (or witnesses it) to report their own or others’ discomfort, receiving psychological support from a team of specialized doctors. The number to contact is +39 3891560942 and for any information you can visit the Association website.

Many people suffer discrimination for their voice

In Italy over a million people suffer from stutteringof which more than 200,000 are boys and girls under 18. On the other hand, there are more than 570,000 minors with language disorders of developmental age and 150,000 subjects aphasic. As reported by some recent news reports, there are an increasing number of individuals who suffer discriminatory acts due to a voice and language disorder. From the data available, in fact, the people with these conditions are three times more at risk of discrimination and bullying than their peers.

Not only. 70% of people with stuttering say they have lost at least one opportunity for commitment or promotion due to the disorder related to their voice. 20% say they have given up on a job or promotion because of difficulties with speech. Numerous competition announcements related to the armed forces also report some speech disorders as a discriminating characteristic and cause of unsuitability.

The Association will collect the testimonies in a dossier

In addition to guaranteeing moral support to those accessing the service, the Voice Help chat will allow the Vivavoce Association to collect testimonials, which will then go on to form a real dossier of cases and discriminatory episodes, with the aim of raising public awareness of the sad and extremely topical phenomenon of voice shaming. “We want to change the perception and attitude of the world around us towards those who suffer from these disorders,” he comments Giovanni Muscarà, founder of the Association. “We are talking about bullied children, candidates for military competitions rejected because they stutter, children discriminated against at school even by teachers, managers relegated to minor roles because of their language problems… Thousands of cases that have gone unnoticed for too long”.

