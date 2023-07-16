victims are feared. Extracted three people alive

A sudden roar, just before noon. Then a column of smoke enveloped Corso Umberto, in Torre del Greco in the province of Naples. The building at number 61, which is located on the corner with vico Piazza, crumbled in seconds. The building in the historic center was inhabited by five families and victims are feared. Police and firefighters are at the scene. But several citizens have also started digging through the rubble with their bare hands to help rescuers. Then they were all removed, with the exception of the red helmets, for a gas leak following the collapse.

The injured

Excavation operations began immediately. And the action of the rescuers made it possible to save the lives of three people pulled out of the rubble. These are two men and a 19-year-old girl, who were immediately transported to hospital by ambulance. The first injured suffered several traumas and is in serious condition. However, the health conditions of the young woman and the second man do not give cause for concern. Two children are being sought who would have been involved in the collapse.

Passers-by hit by stones

In a few minutes several fire brigade teams came into action, arriving from Naples. Even an excavator started lifting the heavy stone blocks. Furthermore, a man and a girl who were passing along Corso Umberto when the collapse occurred were hit by stones as the building crumbled. Rescued, they are only slightly injured: the little girl, as a precaution, was however transported to the Santobono hospital for medical checks.

Meloni in contact with the fire brigade commander

Even the Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, who was visiting Pompeii after taking part in the maiden voyage of the Frecciarossa which directly connects Rome with the Campania Archaeological Park area, heard from the commander of the fire brigade to get news on the collapse of Greek’s tower.

Procession postponed

In addition to the mayor Luigi Mennella, the prefect Claudio Palomba, the prosecutor of Torre Annunziata Nunzio Fragliasso and the heads of the police forces arrived on the spot. Furthermore, the procession of the Madonna del Carmine, scheduled for this evening and deeply felt in Torre del Greco, has been postponed. Don Mario Pasqua, parish priest of the Carmine church which is also the closest to the site of the collapse, heard the archbishop of Naples, don Mimmo Battaglia, who “urges to pray for the people involved and for the work of the rescuers”.

(updating)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

