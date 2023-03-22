CLICK HERE TO UPDATE LIVE LIVE

21:38 Carcaces best on the pitch with 13 points, 2 aces and 1, Novara made the difference in service and blocking, an orderly and cynical game for the Piedmontese.

21:37 Novara will meet the winner between Eczacibasi and Rzeszow in the semifinal.

21:35 Carcaces MVP of the match!

25-21 Error in Lee’s service, it ends here!

24-21 Bosetti’s attack escapes.

24-20 First half supported by Chirichella, there are 4 match points for Novara!

23-20 Chirichella’s winning fast.

22-20 Uncatchable parallel of Rivers.

22-19 Muroneeeee by Chirichella on Lee!

21-19 Bosetti squeezes and hits Lee in full.

20-19 Lee’s deep diagonal.

20-18 Hands-out of Carcaces from place four.

19-18 Lee’s pushed lob, the Germans return to -1.

19-17 Scary broadside from Rivers from place four.

19-16 Wall to one of Cambi on Rivers!

18-16 First half of Danes.

17-16 Bagher directly in the Carcaces network.

17-15 Millimetric lob of Carcaces.

16-15 Kunzler finds the hands of the Ituma wall.

16-14 Great first half of Chirichella.

15-14 Lee’s deep diagonal.

15-13 Bosetti unlocks the situation!

14-13 Another winning service from Keller, incredible.

14-12 Double ace for Keller.

14-10 Scholzel’s excellent b.

14-9 Kunzler’s pipe escapes.

13-9 Lee plays on the hands of Danesi’s block.

13-8 Ituma finds the hands of the wall from the second line.

12-8 Shoulder of Rivers, the best in the field for Stuttgart.

12-7 Kunzler’s mistake in attack.

11-7 Carcaces breaks through the hands of the Rivers wall.

10-7 Kunzler moves from place four.

10-6 Broadside by Ituma from place two.

9-6 Bosetti’s joke is long.

9-5 Foot changes ends a long rally.

8-5 Scholzel ends a long exchange.

8-4 Change of diagonal for Novara.

8-4 Pipe di Rivers.

8-3 Aceeeee di Karakurt!

7-3 Rivers’ joke is on the net.

6-3 This time Rivers breaks through from place two.

6-2 Rivers is also wrong from place two.

5-2 Lee’s attack error.

4-2 Hands-out by Bosetti from place four.

3-2 Carcaces’ joke is long.

3-1 Karakurt puts down an impossible ball.

2-1 Error in the service of Battistoni.

2-0 Novara immediately starts again strong.

21:00 Novara has remained focused since the beginning and with this result has already filed the file. Excellent pressure from the very first points, the Piedmontese block (2) and serve (1) were also exceptional in the second set. Carcaes and Karakurt on the shields in attack, Bosetti encyclopaedic in the second line.

25-19 NOVARA IN THE SEMIFINALEEEEEEEE! With a block from Chirichella, the Piedmontese fly to the semifinals of the Champions League!

24-19 Pipe of Carcaces, there are 5 set points for Novara.

23-19 Karakurt millimeter lob.

22-19 The first half of Danesi escapes.

22-18 Rivers passes practically without a run-up.

22-17 First half of Wezorke.

22-16 Scholzel’s joke is long.

21-16 Battistoni’s service does not pass.

21-15 First half supported by Danesi.

20-15 Chirichella’s joke is online.

20-14 Impregnable diagonal of Carcaces.

19-14 Hands-out by Lee.

19-13 Great first half of Chirichella.

18-13 The series in the service of Karakurt ends here, double change for Novara.

18-12 Caterina passes through the power wall.

17-12 Scholzel’s net invasion.

16-12 Karakurt brings his back to +4.

15-12 Lee takes advantage of a slash.

15-10 Bongaerts’ fight is long.

14-10 Hands-out from Segura from place four.

14-9 The seven of Danes is bagged.

13-9 Diagonal in the three meters of Segura.

13-8 This time Rivers’ attack escapes.

12-8 Pipe di Rivers.

12-7 Crazy shoulder of Carcaces.

11-7 Uncatchable parallel of Karakurt from the second line.

10-7 Murone di Carcaces on Scholzel!

9-7 Along Rivers’ service.

8-7 Rivers does not miss an attack in this phase.

8-6 Aceeeee of Bosetti!

7-6 Carcaces hands-out at the end of a long exchange!

6-6 Wezorke’s joke does not pass this time.

5-6 Lee’s wall on Chirichella.

5-5 Ace di Wezorke.

5-4 Hands-out of Rivers from place two.

5-3 Now Karakurt is hot.

4-3 Danesi’s joke does not pass.

4-2 This time Karakurt passes in a narrow diagonal.

3-2 Grand opening by Battistoni and millimeter lob by Karakurt.

2-2 Another pipe from Rivers.

2-1 Danesi’s deep first half.

1-1 Error in the service of Sholzel.

0-1 It starts again with a pipe from Rivers.

20.30 First set of great substance for Novara, honestly Stuttgart appeared a cut below. The landlords made the difference in the break phase with 4 aces and 4 blocks, important numbers. The semifinal is only a set away.

25-18 Danesi closes it in attack!

24-18 Muroneeeee of Danesi on Segura!

23-18 Chirichella’s great fast.

22-18 Segura keeps his in contact.

22-17 Another diagonal from Karakurt.

21-17 Karakurt unlocks the situation for Novara!

20-17 Placed shot by Lee, be careful you have to change the ball.

20-16 The parallel of Bosetti escapes.

20-15 Segura plays on Battistoni’s wall.

20-14 The series in Karakurt’s service ends here.

20-13 Scholzel’s fast escapes.

19-13 STILLAAAA! Novara is making havoc in the service. Enter Lee on Kunzler.

18-13 Aceeee di Karakurt!

17-13 Wall of Bosetti on Bongaerts!

16-13 Karakurt tightens the shot too much and attacks on the net.

16-12 Rivers breaks through the hands of the wall from place two. Enter Keller for service.

16-11 Millimetric lob from Karakurt, second time-out for Stuttgart.

15-11 Hands-out by Bosetti.

14-11 The series in the service of Carcaces ends here.

14-10 ACEEEE DI CARCACES!

13-10 NO PASS! Wall of Karakurt and Danes on Kunzler.

12-10 Aceeee di Carcaces!

11-10 From place four Carcaces is a guarantee, bordered on four meters.

10-10 Karakurt does not find the hands of the wall.

10-9 Muroneeee in Karakurt su Rivers!

9-9 Another shoulder from Carcaces from place four.

8-9 Chirichella’s joke is on the net.

8-8 Deep diagonal of Carcaces, back to parity.

7-8 Rivers counterattack error.

6-8 Risponde in almost Scholzel.

6-7 Great fast in reconstruction of Chirichella!

5-7 Kunzel’s report online.

4-7 Segura narrow diagonal.

4-6 Karakurt millimeter lob.

3-6 Wall of Scholzel on Carcaces.

3-5 Shoulder of Kunzler from place four.

3-4 Bongaerts net invasion.

2-4 Timmerman answers in the center.

2-3 Danesi’s first half.

1-3 Along Battistoni’s service.

1-2 The series in the service of Bongaerts ends here.

0-2 Carcaces attacks directly on the net.

0-1 Immediately a long exchange closed by Rivers.

19:58 Novara responds with: Battistoni, Karakurt, Bosetti, Carcaces, Chirichella, Danesi and Fersino.

19:55 This is the Stuttgart sextet: Bongaerts, Rivers, Segura, Scholzel, Timmerman, Kunzler and Koskelo.

19.52 Novara will try to return to the semifinals, the last one dates back to 2020-2021, on which occasion it lost against Conegliano.

19:49 The first leg match ended 3-1 in favor of Novara, consequently tonight the Piedmontese will need two sets to fly to the semifinals. On the other hand, Stuttgart will have to win 3-0 or 3-1 and possibly also win the golden set.

19.46 The winner of this match will face one between Eczacibasi and Rzeszow in the semifinals, teams that will face each other tomorrow.

19:43 We have reached the halfway point with a view to the semifinals, this evening we will discover the second semifinalist of this Champions League.

19.40 Good evening and welcome to the LIVE LIVE of Novara-Stuttgart, a match valid for the return of the quarter-finals of the women’s volleyball Champions League 2022-2023.

Friends of OA Sport, good evening and welcome to LIVE LIVE of Novara-Stuttgart, match valid for the second leg of the quarter-finals of the women’s volleyball Champions League 2022-2023. The Final Four is getting closer and today Novara has a great chance to return to the top of the European stage.

In the first leg match, played at Stuttgart, Novara managed to prevail 3-1, the formula of the tournament now provides that to detach a pass for the semifinal it will be sufficient to win at least two sets, even a defeat in the tie-break would be fine. To dream, however, the Germans need to win 3-0 or 3-1 and possibly also take home the golden set. These two formations have faced each other 5 times in the last few years, on 4 occasions it was the Piedmontese formation that prevailed. The winner of this challenge will face one between Eczacibasi and Rzeszow in the semifinals. It goes without saying that Novara starts under the odds, but in front of the home crowd it will be important to stay focused to close the case quickly and without risk.

OA Sport offers you the LIVE LIVE of Novara-Stuttgart, a match valid for the second leg of the quarter-finals of the women’s volleyball Champions League 2022-2023, news in real time, minute after minute, point after point, action after action, not to you really miss nothing, the match will start at 20:00!

