A man over 80 died this morning at Castel Bolognese (Ravenna), overwhelmed by the flooded waters of the Senio. According to the first reconstructions, the man would have gone by bicycle on a road that had been closed as a precaution and would have died by drowning. Instead in Fontanelice (Bologna), an intervention by the fire brigade is underway for the collapse of a house due to a landslide. The VIDEO above.
(Video) Bad weather in Emilia Romagna, flooded streams and evacuations; the ANSA Video
