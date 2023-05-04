(Video) Bad weather in Emilia Romagna, flooded streams and evacuations; the ANSA Video

3 Maggio 2023 – The thunderstorms that are hitting various areas of Italy in these hours are causing serious consequences especially in Emilia Romagna, where for the day of on Wednesday 3 red alert was declared. In the Ravenna area the Lamone river has overflowed: more than 250 people have been evacuees in the area. About a hundred in the Faenza area, due to the flooding of water due to the confluence of the Marzeno with the Lamone.

A man over 80 died this morning at Castel Bolognese (Ravenna), overwhelmed by the flooded waters of the Senio. According to the first reconstructions, the man would have gone by bicycle on a road that had been closed as a precaution and would have died by drowning. Instead in Fontanelice (Bologna), an intervention by the fire brigade is underway for the collapse of a house due to a landslide. The VIDEO above.