(Video) Emilia Romagna, Massa Lombarda ends up under water, the Sillaro torrent overflows
(Video) Emilia Romagna, Massa Lombarda ends up under water, the Sillaro torrent overflows

The breaking of the bank of the Sillaro stream, in the late afternoon of Tuesday 2 May 2023, is causing serious inconvenience and flooding in the Massa Lombarda area, on the border between the provinces of Ravenna and Bologna. The causes relating to the heavy rainfall that occurred in the last 48 hours over most of the region, very intense and abundant in the Apennine area.

The water overflows from the embankment, flooding several inhabited areas and evacuations are also underway as a precaution. The residents of via di Conselice and neighboring municipalities via Cardinale and Montalbotto evacuated their homes around 7:00 pm on 2 May. The rescuers are setting up an emergency point for the night at the Conselici sports hall in via Vittorio 7. The VIDEO up.

