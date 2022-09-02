This week, Bahamut video game madness introduced the latest “Assassin’s Creed” series “Assassin’s Creed: Illusion” for the first time, Tencent and SONY invested in FromSoftware, Dabao action role-playing game “The First Descendant” released a new Promotional video, “Forspoken” released a 10-minute real machine video, “Fantasy Water Margin” team made “Hundred Heroes” released a new video, combined the advantages of sisters to join forces to adventure “Soul of the Soul” released PC demo Edition, “Serial Cleaners” evade the police to clean the crime scene, “Atomic Heart” open battle film, “The Last Case of Benedict Fox”-like Metroidvania action-adventure game, “Lego bricks” Legendary LEGO® Bricktales uses creativity to build with building blocks to solve puzzles, cat slaves must play “A Little To The Left”, “Rooted” and other game introductions.

