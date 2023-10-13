Home » Video Games: Unlocking Hidden Abilities and Therapeutic Potential Beyond Entertainment, Say Specialists
Video Games: Unlocking Hidden Abilities and Therapeutic Potential Beyond Entertainment, Say Specialists

Video Games: Unlocking Hidden Abilities and Therapeutic Potential Beyond Entertainment, Say Specialists

A new study conducted by the University of Vermont has found that playing video games for three hours or more a day can improve cognitive abilities related to impulsive control and working memory in children. The research, which was based on information from the ongoing study on adolescent brain and cognitive development, suggests that video games could have therapeutic potential beyond entertainment.

The study, which involved nearly 2,000 children, found that those who reported playing video games extensively performed better on cognitive tests compared to those who didn’t play video games at all. This indicates that video games could be a valuable tool in training and stimulating essential cognitive abilities.

The benefits of video games extend beyond cognitive skills. Researchers have found that video games can also have positive effects on mental health. For example, video games have been used as a distraction before surgeries to reduce anxiety, particularly in children. Additionally, a virtual reality game called Snowboard has been developed to help patients with severe burns by distracting them from the pain during cleaning processes.

However, experts emphasize the importance of responsible and conscious use of video games, especially in children and adolescents. Parents are advised to supervise and guide the use of video games to ensure a healthy balance between digital entertainment and other important activities in daily life. Excessive screen time can have negative effects on both mental and physical health.

Despite the growing recognition of the potential of video games beyond entertainment, more scientific research is needed to better understand their impact on health, both positive and negative. Researchers are also working to determine the neurobiological processes involved in the relationship between video games and cognitive abilities.

Overall, video games are emerging as powerful platforms that offer rich and varied experiences beyond mere entertainment. They have the potential to stimulate cognitive abilities and have therapeutic applications in various fields.

