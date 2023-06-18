Video Journal of Dementia. « Medicine in Library

Video Journal of Dementia.

Il Video Journal of Dementia (VJDementia) is an independent, global, open access video journal providing up-to-date information on dementia. The video journal deals with the following diseases: ALZHEIMER’S DISEASE, DEMENTIA, DEMENTIA WITH LEWY BODIES, FRONTOTEMPORAL DEMENTIA, VASCULAR DEMENTIA, MILD COGNITIVE IMPAIRMENT.

Login to Video Journal of Dementia I like: “I like” Loading… Related

This entry was posted on giugno 18, 2023 a 6:39 am and is filed under E-journal E-Book. Marked by tags: E-journal E-Book, neurology, psychiatry. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

You can leave a responseor trackback from your own site.