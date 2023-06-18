Home » Video Journal of Dementia. « Medicine in Library
Video Journal of Dementia.

Posted by giorgiobertin on June 18, 2023

Il Video Journal of Dementia (VJDementia) is an independent, global, open access video journal providing up-to-date information on dementia.

The video journal deals with the following diseases: ALZHEIMER’S DISEASE, DEMENTIA, DEMENTIA WITH LEWY BODIES, FRONTOTEMPORAL DEMENTIA, VASCULAR DEMENTIA, MILD COGNITIVE IMPAIRMENT.
