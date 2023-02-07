It has been a BIG week in Disneyland Resort, and it’s about to get even bigger!

We’ve been in the parks for a media preview of everything Disneyland is offering for the 100th Anniversary of The Walt Disney Company. We’ve already taken a ride on Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway and scouted out the new merchandise, but now it’s time to give you a FIRST LOOK at one of the new nighttime shows for the anniversary!

We got the chance to preview World of Color — ONE! at Disney California Adventure Park, and of course, we have lots of photos and videos to share!

Last night, we got to enjoy a special preview of the NEW nighttime spectacular in Disney California Adventure ✨ World of Color — ONE! This show is part of the 100th Anniversary celebration 🎉 #mediaevent #disney100 pic.twitter.com/AKTtTsbtOg — AllEars.Net (@AllEarsNet) January 26, 2023

This new show is set to a soundtrack featuring 18 compositions and features scenes from Disney, Marvel, and Star Wars movies. The show will include mist screens, 1,200 dancing fountains, laser lights, flame effects, and so much more.

It’s an absolutely stunning show!

If you’re planning on watching soon, you’ll need to join the virtual queue for the show at noon to reserve your spot (you’ll need the Disneyland App), and head over to the viewing area 30-45 minutes before showtime.

If you aren’t able to secure a spot, you can check with a cast member right before showtime to see if any walk-up spots are available, but we recommend grabbing a spot in the virtual queue.

The show has a phenomenal soundtrack with features from SO many favorite movies and characters. It’s really unlike anything else you can see in the domestic Disney parks.

And of course, there’s a tear-jerking finale. What kind of Disney show would it be if there weren’t?!

If you’re thinking of seeing this show, be sure to grab your spot in the virtual queue and get ready for an amazing show! As always, stay tuned to AllEars for all the latest Disney news.

Disclosure: We were invited by Disney to attend a preview of World of Color — ONE. This did not affect our reporting of the event — our opinions are our own.