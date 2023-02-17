In Vietnam were discovered by police more than 2 thousand dead cats within a slaughterhouse in Dong Gap, near the Mekong River Delta. The carcass had been crammed into a cold store and, according to the authorities, were ready to be transformed into drugs for the treatment of diseases such as asthma and osteoporosis. In Vietnamese slaughterhouses, in fact, not only are they killed felines for food use, permitted by law in the country, but also to produce extracts useful for treatment of some ailmentsand very popular among those who believe in traditional oriental alternative medicine.

Drugs made with cat bones they are produced after a slow boiling process of the carcasses, and unfortunately they are widely used by the local population. There are many supporters of these theory that have existed for thousands of years, according to which numerous benefits would be obtained from the use of remedies mostly derived from animal partsnot only gattibut also dogs.

Vietnam: more than 1 million cats slaughtered every year

In this recent case discovered by the police, no one was arrested because, as reported by the press, the only violation that the slaughterhouse had committed was that of do not have sufficient permissions at slaughter. in fact thekilling of catsand other wild animals, is not only permitted but legalized in Vietnam as in other Asian countries. Both for the drug production for traditional use and for the food consumption.

The estimates of animal welfare organizations speak more of a million cats, killed every year for these purposes. There meat of cat and dog, it’s in great demand restaurants who get to pay it up to 20 euros per kilo to serve it to the most demanding customers, who choose in particular that of black-coated cats because it is considered the most valuable. It is also a sad coincidence that the news arrived on the day that coincides with the international cat day celebrating the domestic feline throughout the West February 17th.

