Bologna, 4 April 2023 – The warm season is approaching, goodbye jackets, at least hopefully, soon: the desire to discover oneself is back and with it for many also the need to get back in shape for the summer. More and more people, however, set themselves very rigorous goals, looking in a short time, through a diet iron and rigid workouts, to feel good in front of the mirror. However, it is necessary to act with moderation, because between a period dedicated to diet and exercise and related eating disorders, the step can be shorter than you think.

Orthorexia: what it is and how it manifests itself

The term comes from the Greek – Orthos = right and – Orexis = appetite. Healthy eating is good, but it can become a disease, which fits into the trend of eating disorders, together with anorexia, bulimia and obesity. Orthorexia is characterized by exaggerated control over food intake, strict control of labels, a ‘black list’ of prohibited foods, and a obsession with foods that are as ‘pure’ as possible.

Vigorexia meaning

The etymology of the word vigoressia derives from the Latin “vigor” (vigour, strength) and “orexis” (appetite), this term can thus be translated with the expression: “hunger for greatness”. Vigoressia focuses on physical fitness, which must be perfect, defined and muscular. Obviously, in those who suffer from it, the continuous need for training is accompanied by a rigid control of the diet, which does not necessarily have to be pure or of high quality, but contains the specific nutrients to increase muscle mass.

How can they arise

These two eating disorders, although little known compared to similar pathologies such as anorexia or bulimia, can have important implications and are not recognised, or often underestimated. They can first of all manifest themselves after a disappointment, a period of suffering. They often start by getting information online about strict diets and body care, without reflecting that each of us is different and has its own metabolism on which any diet has different effects. Gradually the person becomes more and more scrupulous in controlling food, weight, shopping and preparation. In vigoressia, the training component is very strong, which gradually takes up more and more time in the day, subtracting it from study, work, friends and hobbies. Relatives often realize the seriousness of the problem when, after having reached perfect physical shape or a very well-balanced diet, the subject continues or even increases his rigor in carrying on his lifestyle.

Identikit of subjects potentially at risk

These ailments are more frequent in males, especially in the range between 25 and 35 years, but also in the younger ones. The explanation obviously isn’t just wanting to be more beautiful and attractive: family, social or psychological criticalities often influence; as mentioned above, recent disappointments or losses increase the risk. For the person, diet or training therefore become a way to create a rigid daily schedule, once accomplished which they self-reassure and feel satisfied.

What to do

If you think you have these disorders or that an acquaintance of ours has them, it is first of all necessary for the doctor to formulate a diagnosis or possibly refer to a fellow specialist in food pathologies. In addition to the nutritionist, a type interview may be useful, depending on the severity psychological or psychiatric. Certainly talking to family or friends about one’s relationship with the body can help to see things more objectively and make us think, but it is good to remember that only the opinion of an expert can help solve the problem from a medical point of view.