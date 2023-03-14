Ansa Il president of Assomusica Vincenzo Spera died in the night in Genoa after being hit by a scooter in Corso Magenta, in the Castelletto district, while crossing the pedestrian crossing. The accident occurred near his home. He hopes he was 70 years old. Rescued by the 118 staff, he was admitted to the San Martino hospital in red code, where he died at the point of recovery in the emergency room.

The accident – The motorcycle was driven by an 18-year-old boy. The music manager was thrown and fell violently hit his head on the asphalt. In addition to the 118 personnel, the agents of the accident section of the local police also arrived on the spot.

A life for music – Vincenzo Spera, born in the province of Salerno, was a well-known figure in the world of organizing live music shows. With his Duemilagrandieventi, founded in 1974, he has participated in the organization of many concerts, parties and events. He was also a member of the Superior Council of Entertainment of the Ministry of Cultural Heritage. He had also been appointed ambassador of Genoa in the world by the mayor Marco Bucci.



The big names in international music – Vincenzo Spera had brought the biggest names in Italian and international music to concerts in Italy, from Bowie to the Clash, from Guccini to De Gregori to Battiato, from Springsteen to Tina Turner, from Miles Davis to Joe Cocker.

The memory of Bucci – The mayor of Genoa Marco Bucci expressed, on behalf of the municipal council, condolences for the death of Vincenzo Spera and closeness to the family. “Showman, music, art. A true manager who knew how to establish himself in his world by enhancing the city in which he spent most of his life and which he loved and supported in many ways in his various positions, including international ones. Not a by chance he had been appointed Ambassador of Genoa to the world. If Genoa has hosted concerts by great artists over the years, it is above all due to his tenacity, ability and dedication”, wrote Bucci.

