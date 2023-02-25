The artist publishes a ballad against all wars that reaffirms “anti-militarism, the denunciation of war as the supreme and most inhuman affirmation of Capital” whose main victim is “the very essence of innocence, childhood”

Vinicio Caposselaone year after the beginning of the conflict in Ukrainepublished “The Children’s Crusade”, which ideally takes up the poem by Bertolt Brecht “The Boys’ Crusade” of 1942. The artist’s urgency stems from the desire to express himself on such a heartfelt theme: “The worst of catastrophes: war, with all its corollary of poisoning, simplification, inflation, nullification of every cultural effort” . A ballad against all wars that reaffirms “lantimilitarism, the denunciation of war as the supreme and most inhuman affirmation of Capital” which has as its main victim “the very essence of innocence, childhood”. In the poem “The Children’s Crusade” Brecht recalled a historical event from the Middle Ages, setting it among the snows of the Poland at the beginning of the Second World War. The protagonist is a group of kids who – crossing rubble, death and destruction – seek the way to a land of peace.

Speaking of peace, the artist in an interview with The Corriere della Sera, last March, he affirmed: “For me, peace is an endless struggle. Because we don’t have it in our ‘trademark’, so it’s not an obvious word, but it’s a word to conquer. It involves a very long work, even on words. We never think that violence is deeply intertwined with our lives, with what we say and how we say it. Yet it is part of us, just as the instinct to invoke peace every now and then is part of us, only if faced with a conflict like the one we are experiencing. But peace work you cannot fail to start from an eradication of violence, even linguistic. Have you noticed how much verbal aggression there is around?”.

Simultaneously with the release of the song on digital platforms, the lyric video of “The Children’s Crusade” also arrives, created by the illustrator Stefano Ricci with the collaboration of Ahmed Ben Nessib, using the technique of white chalk on black paper. A meticulous work consisting of 4705 images, take pictures one by one. “La crociata dei bambini” is part of Capossela’s new album, consisting of thirteen songs, to be released soon.

THE TEXT OF THE CHILDREN’S CRUSADE

The children left on a crusade at dawn /The frozen faces, who will find them? / They left in file, Buried in snow the only ones who survived the bombs and the soldiers / They wanted to escape the war from the eyes, they wanted to flee it through the sky and on the ground a little leader, pain in his heart, tried to guide them and could not find the road / An eleven-year-old girl, to a four-year-old, as a mother led by the hand and a little musician, with his drum, beat deafly, for fear of being found /And then there was a dog, but starving and out of pity no one he killed, and school was done all on an equal footing they spelled out teachers and pupils PAC E / There was Faith and Hope but neither bread nor meat don’t call a thief who must steal, to give to the mouths, what to eat flour is needed and not just goodness / They got lost in a circle, in the cold snow no one could find them more alive, only the sky sees them wandering in the circle of the aimless of the homeless / And together they seek a land of peace not like the one they left, without fire and Colosseum ruin and immense behind them…becomes the cor theo

The dog in the woods was found one evening around his neck he wore a sign that read: someone help us, we have lost our way, follow the dog, and please, don’t shoot him / The childish writing, he found a farmer but not the hand that traced it a year has passed, and no one has come the only dog ​​is left to die of hunger / The only dog ​​is left and we die of hunger