Home Health Vinicius is the most decisive player in world football: Ancelotti’s word. Better than Mbappé, Messi and Haaland | First page
Health

Vinicius is the most decisive player in world football: Ancelotti’s word. Better than Mbappé, Messi and Haaland | First page

by admin
Vinicius is the most decisive player in world football: Ancelotti’s word. Better than Mbappé, Messi and Haaland | First page

Today, in my opinion, Vinicius is the most decisive player in world football. For continuity, dribbling, assists, goals. Now it is the most decisive. Let’s hope it continues like this.” The signature at the bottom of this sentence is Carlo Ancelotti, coach of Real Madridin the post match of the round of 16 first leg of Champions League. Madrid won at Anfield with a very heavy one 5-2 sul Liverpoola resounding success, to which Vini Jr kicked it off with a brace which rebalanced the match, after the double advantage of the Reds in the first minutes of the game.

Vinicius more decisive than Mbappé? By Haaland? Of Messi and Neymar? Of Benzema? According to Ancelotti it is so, and Carletto is someone who knows about champions and international competitions. Certain, it wasn’t like that at the World Cup: in Qatar Messi and Mbappé were the masters, while Vinicius (one goal in four games) went out in the quarter-finals, without leaving a trace. But in the Champions League the music changes. The cup with big ears is the home of Real Madrid, and inside it the Brazilian has created a suite in which he is wonderful. And it’s true that, from last season’s Champions League until yesterday, the former Flamengo class of 2000 was decisivelast year together with Benzema and this year as the absolute leader of the attack of the European champions, with 6 goals in 7 games played, while in 2021-21 the goals were 4 in 13 matches, including the decisive goal in the final against Liverpool.

From Liverpool to Liverpool: yesterday Vinicius left his mark again. Do you agree with Ancelotti: is Real Madrid’s number 20 the most decisive player in world football?

You may also like

Milan. 13 robberies of pharmacies in 18 days,...

Faro Uil on healthcare, ‘replaces doctors with nurses’...

how the centenarians of the «blue zones» live....

Added sugars are bad for the heart

Stress dermatitis: how to recognize and treat it

Alzheimer’s disease by Lucia Zagaria (wife Lino Banfi)...

Giulia Ghiretti, from gymnastics to swimming after leg...

Brain tumor: initial symptoms, treatment, survival and metastasis

Eye cancer, super surgery and resignation a few...

the rules of calculation on dependent children change

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy