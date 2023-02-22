“Today, in my opinion, Vinicius is the most decisive player in world football. For continuity, dribbling, assists, goals. Now it is the most decisive. Let’s hope it continues like this.” The signature at the bottom of this sentence is Carlo Ancelotti, coach of Real Madridin the post match of the round of 16 first leg of Champions League. Madrid won at Anfield with a very heavy one 5-2 sul Liverpoola resounding success, to which Vini Jr kicked it off with a brace which rebalanced the match, after the double advantage of the Reds in the first minutes of the game.

Vinicius more decisive than Mbappé? By Haaland? Of Messi and Neymar? Of Benzema? According to Ancelotti it is so, and Carletto is someone who knows about champions and international competitions. Certain, it wasn’t like that at the World Cup: in Qatar Messi and Mbappé were the masters, while Vinicius (one goal in four games) went out in the quarter-finals, without leaving a trace. But in the Champions League the music changes. The cup with big ears is the home of Real Madrid, and inside it the Brazilian has created a suite in which he is wonderful. And it’s true that, from last season’s Champions League until yesterday, the former Flamengo class of 2000 was decisivelast year together with Benzema and this year as the absolute leader of the attack of the European champions, with 6 goals in 7 games played, while in 2021-21 the goals were 4 in 13 matches, including the decisive goal in the final against Liverpool.

From Liverpool to Liverpool: yesterday Vinicius left his mark again. Do you agree with Ancelotti: is Real Madrid’s number 20 the most decisive player in world football?