The 55th edition of the national event was celebrated in Verona “Vinitaly”. In addition to an obvious court of “dwarfs and dancers”, recalling the historic iconic joke of Rino Formica, the ministers Lollobrigida (Agriculture), Schillaci (Health) and Tajani (Foreign Affairs), and then the Prime Minister Meloni herself intervened . In the name of Made in Italy and above all of the relative share of GDP that wine entails, they have indulged in affirmations on the health benefits of this substance, provided it is used in modest quantities (come l’hashish… nda), which today, however, do not find any confirmation in the accredited scientific literature, on the contrary, the certainty concerns precisely the curse. And this is not the opinion of a single expert, however authoritative, but of the majority of researchers and of all national and supranational scientific institutions that contribute to constructing scientific truth, secularly, that is, until proven otherwise that they make use of the same scientific method.

Exactly in January of the current year 2023, the World Health Organization (WHO) published a document in the journal Lancet Public Health which states that “No level of alcohol consumption is safe for our health” (No level of alcohol consumption is safe for our health). However, already in 1995 the WHO declared that “less is better” (drinking less is better).

The document in question recalls how alcohol has been included among the substances carcinogenic for humans with the highest degree of evidence as early as 2013 by the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC). It should be noted that the carcinogenic effect is produced by alcohol as such, therefore regardless of the more or less noble organoleptic mixture in which it is contained, so that, in terms of risk, there is no difference between a very precious and expensive DOC wine /dop and a wine packaged in a carton. It is established that the main carcinogenic mechanism of alcohol depends on the metabolite acetaldehyde (also responsible as a vasodilator of the headache following an important libation) in which alcohol is transformed by various enzymes that act at the liver level. A molecule capable of exerting a genotoxic action, i.e. of direct damage to both the cellular DNA and its repair mechanisms, in particular to stem cells, i.e. the least differentiated which, as such, retain the potential to transform into different histotypes which characterize a broad spectrum of body tissues, hence the ability of alcohol to be a carcinogen totipotentbecause it is capable of causing cancer in an important plurality of organs, including the oral cavity, pharynx, larynx, esophagus, colorectal, liver and above all breast.

Alongside this action that strikes the progenitor of the cell differentiation chain upstream, there are others that act alongside it changing the production of androgen and estrogen hormones which preside over many crucial cellular functions, or again through competitive mechanisms with substances indispensable to cellular control, such as phthalates and finally favoring the action of other environmental carcinogens as a solvent, starting from the chemical substances that make up smoke tobacco.

The WHO report on the relationship between alcohol and health (Global status report on alcohol and health) reports that alcohol is responsible for approx 3 million deaths a year, accounting for 5.3% of all deaths, a higher proportion than diabetes (2.8%), hypertension (1.6%), traffic accidents (2.5%) and violent causes (0.8%). This percentage translated into years of life lost, in comparison with the life expectancy of the respective populations of origin, is equivalent to 107 million years of life lost due to premature mortality and 25 million years lived with disability. In addition to suffering, a heavy burden on health services supported by general taxation.

The international study conducted in 195 countries which, starting from a systematic review of the scientific literature, updated the knowledge relating to the health impact of alcohol contained in any alcoholic beverage was published in September 2018 in the prestigious journal Lancet (Alcohol use and burden for 195 countries and territories, 1990-2016: a systematic analysis for the Global Burden of Disease Study 2016, vol 392, issue 10152, 22-28 September 2018). The relevance of this study is primarily of type methodological, because on the one hand it was able to develop an integrated system of information from multiple sources with internal consistency assessments that made the attribution of alcohol consumption much more reliable, translated into grams of pure ethanol consumed daily ; on the other hand, to take into account the weight of other different determinants of alcohol-related diseases, as well as the homogeneity of the healthy and sick populations compared, by gender, age and socio-economic status.

The lack of this methodological rigor is present in many studies which have highlighted the beneficial effects of alcohol at low doses, but which have been found, in the light of this approach, marred by too many distortions. Limited protective effects for ischemic heart disease and diabetes were highlighted only in younger women, even if disaggregated by age they lose statistical significance, but these protective effects are in any case totally absorbed by the prevalence of other diseases, starting with tumors, when evaluating the entire burden of disease and throughout life.

The canonical proof of the causal link between alcohol and disease, tumors in particular, is given by the evidence of the dose-response effect whereby the frequency of the disease increases or decreases with the increase or decrease of alcohol consumption and only with zero consumption the curve is flat, so it can be correctly concluded that there is no safe threshold for alcoholthat is, an amount small enough to be harmless.

It is true that health risks of various kinds are accepted every day, starting with the use of individual means of transport, by virtue of a cost-benefit ratio that is accepted almost automatically. And so also for tobacco smoke, for heating/cooling homes, for the consumption of red meats treated (sausages) which, regardless of the harmful impacts on the environment and on the climate, fall into the IARC group of carcinogenic substances for humans.

The Anthropocene epoch does not forgive, but this does not mean that we can give up living while being dutifully aware of all our contradictions which require us to change course, on pain of the disappearance of the human race. As Woody Allen said, the best things in life either they are sin or they cause cancer. Having said that, however, one cannot even claim the opposite of what constitutes consolidated knowledge, especially on the part of a Minister of Health, because, in terms of role credibility, it is like listening to a priest who swears… At least one has the modesty to postpone and applaud the magnificence of wine making use of other arguments, offered by poetry, prose, painting and philosophy, however, please, let us leave the salute!