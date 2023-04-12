On Sport, pool and gym concessionaire in via Stupinigi 16, interrupts its service with the last opening day on Friday 14th, the age-old dispute with the common owner of the structure sees a new episode, certainly not the last. Rebound of press releases, very distant positions, displaced users, obviously worried staff and an uncertain future. All in a context where the service is (at this point, was) as always welcome, the user was returning to pre-Covid numbers, determining the conflict linked to economic management. Summarizing the various positions expressed in the last period, On Sport has never denied the cash problems widened by Covid but also clarified that “the current accounts and attendance guarantee the possibility of fulfilling economic commitments”, and has now clarified that it has had to “announce the closure without receiving any official communications but having learned the institution’s choices from the newspapers and reading the praetorian register, we once again believe that the technical procedures have been disregarded. The closure of a 4,000 square meter center takes time and precise procedures”. Central to the dispute was the loan drawn up by On Sport used to redevelop the structure, however some installments were not paid by the concessionaire and the municipality, being the guarantor, had to pay them. The institution had revoked the concession in July 2021, following appeals, pronouncements of the Tar and now the municipality in a statement to the citizens has retraced part of the process, and – let’s summarize the position expressed for months -, he explains ” we opted for the necessary choices to protect public coffers, executives and responsible officials and users.On Sport’s debt restructuring proposal was rejected by the auditors, and now the TAR has clearly expressed itself on our choice to revoke the concession inviting us to follow up on their ruling.

From May 2, the structure will have a temporary manager. The decision to close earlier is independent of us”. The municipality had already drawn up an assignment tender, the appeal to On Sport had lengthened the times and changed the scenarios, now the public body has drawn up a new procedure identifying a temporary manager who he will take over from May 2. From On Sport the will to “try in extremis to sit around a table to evaluate our proposals”, also underlining in the latest press release several perplexities on the procedural process adopted by the institution.